Habakkuk Baldonado has taken quite a unique journey in his 23 years.
“I hope most people know right now that I’m from Rome, Italy – I’m not even American,” Baldonado told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.
The tri-lingual Baldonado – he speaks Italian, English, and Spanish – grew up involved in several different sports. He was a swimmer for many years before eventually trying soccer and mixed martial arts.
Around age 13, Baldonado first saw American football. He doesn’t remember which game it was, but his interest was instantly piqued.
He found highlights of NFL stars Ray Lewis and Richard Sherman on YouTube, which also caught his attention.
“One day, I just saw this sport on TV. I didn’t know what it was, but it looked fun,” Baldonado said.
He did some research and found an American football team in Italy, the Lazio Marines, which he would go on to play for.
At age 17, he was playing for the Italian national team. One of the coaches had contacts at Clearwater Academy International in Florida, and Baldonado was soon on his way to the U.S. to try his hand at the game he loved in its native country. He planned to go for six months and see what happened.
That plan didn’t last long, as Baldonado made a name for himself at Clearwater Academy as both a defensive end and a wide receiver. In his one season there, he amassed 83 tackles, 30.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also caught nine balls for 220 yards and two touchdowns.
His monster season drew recruiting interest – first from Division II schools, then FCS schools. Baldonado’s first FBS offer was Coastal Carolina, where he initially committed, before Power Five schools such as Illinois, Syracuse, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Pitt eventually offered him.
Baldonado settled on Pitt due in part to its location. After spending most of his life in Rome, he wanted to live in a city, not a sleepy college town where there wasn’t much to do. Being near an international airport was also a plus, so his family could visit easily.
After five seasons, 40 games, and 22 starts at Pitt, Baldonado hopes the next stop on his journey is the National Football League.
In 2021, Baldonado started all 14 games for the Panthers. He led the team with nine sacks, while notching 42 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery as Pitt won its first ACC championship. He was named to the ACC second team for his performance that year.
Following his breakout season, Baldonado came into the next year’s spring camp ready to work. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge was impressed with Baldonado already preparing like a professional would. Partridge said Baldonado would approach him after practice ended and already have videos of himself ready to analyze with his position coach.
“These are things he’s built to watch with me,” Partridge said. “That’s a sign of a guy who’s approaching the game like a pro.”
Baldonado said he learned how to prepare that way from a few former teammates who are now in the pros themselves.
“This is something that I took from the game of Patrick Jones, Jaylen Twyman, and Rashad Weaver,” Baldonado said. “I study myself really in depth to see how I can make a play, or how I can change from just getting a pressure to getting a sack, from making a tackle to getting a TFL (tackle for loss). That’s really what makes the difference.”
Baldonado missed three games in his senior season due to injury, compiling 25 tackles, five TFLs, two sacks, two pass breakups, and a blocked kick. It was likely not the season he was hoping for, but he still earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine.
In a league where everyone is hungry for edge rushers, Baldonado said he had met with just about every NFL team between the Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine.
At the Shrine Bowl, Baldonado played on the West Team, which was coached by the New England Patriots’ coaching staff with Bill Belichick in a supervisory role.
“It was an experience that made me understand better what it takes to become an NFL player,” Baldonado said.
Despite only playing football in America for the last six years, Baldonado has also received plenty of advice from former Pitt teammates who have gone through the whole draft process – including a certain Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
“All the past (Pitt) players who are now playing in the NFL have been really helpful with me. They just helped me through the process, giving me a little advice. The other day Kenny (Pickett) texted me, wishing me good luck,” Baldonado said.
“It’s really good to have so many (Pitt) players in the NFL, so many players who have been through this process who can help me and guide me through and they’re my friends.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
