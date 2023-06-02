PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired minor-league shortstop Alika Williams from the Tampa Bay Rays organization in exchange for right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson on Friday.
Williams has been assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
The 24-year-old Williams was hitting .237 (37-for-156) with 11 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 23 RBIs in 42 games with Double-A Montgomery. Williams received a 65 grade in fielding in MLB Pipeline’s August 2022 rankings for the Rays organization.
Tampa Bay selected Williams 37th overall in the 2020 draft out of Arizona State University. He attended Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego where he was teammates with Indianapolis Indians outfielder Cal Mitchell.
The right-handed hitting Williams has a .254 career average (209-for-824) with 39 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 131 RBIs in 211 games in the minor leagues since making his professional debut in 2021. He has also made 174 appearances (172 starts) and 29 appearances (28 starts) at second base in his minor-league career.
Stephenson, 30, was 0-3 with a 5.14 ERA this season. The right-handed reliever struck out 17 batters and walked eight in 14 innings. Stephenson allowed seven runs (six earned) over his past five appearances, which includes three innings.
To fill Stephenson’s spot on the 26-man roster, infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates' 40-man roster is now at 37.
