ALTOONA, Pa. – The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Monday that pitcher Paul Skenes has been promoted to the Double- A Altoona Curve, less than two months after the organization picked him first overall in this year’s MLB draft.
Skenes is expected to make his first appearance for the Curve against the Akron RubberDucks at 6 p.m. Saturday in Altoona, according to a press release from the Curve.
The 21-year-old right-hander out of Louisiana State was drafted on July 9 and debuted for the Pirates organization in the Florida Complex League on Aug. 10; he threw a scoreless inning. He also made two starts for Low-A Bradenton, totaling three shutout innings and four strikeouts.
Skenes is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 3 overall prospect in the minor leagues.
