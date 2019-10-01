A new picker jumped to the top of the list this week in The Tribune-Democrat’s Pigskin Picks promotion.
Ron Mash, of Windber, correctly picked 21 of the 23 high school, college and NFL games on the slate.
Mash is a 1997 Windber grad, combat veteran (Iraq 2007-08), Sullivan University (in Louisville, Kentucky) graduate and soon to be Penn State grad. He coaches youth baseball, football and basketball in the area.
Mash said he has no real strategy. He said he follows high school football fairly closely and went with everyone’s strengths.
The Pigskin Picks Club is open for new members throughout the football season.
The Week 7 games are posted now.
Visit www.tribdem.com/pigskin to make your picks for the week, or to sign up and get started.
Each week we’ll publish the top pickers.
