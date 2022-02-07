Following his outstanding 2021 season, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett has had a meteoric rise up NFL draft boards, with many analysts projecting him to be the first quarterback selected when the draft begins on April 28.
Pickett was able to show off his skills to a bevy of NFL scouts and coaches over the last week in Mobile, Alabama, during practices for Saturday’s Senior Bowl.
Despite questions and concerns about Pickett’s hand size and his ability to grip an NFL football, which is larger than the footballs used in the college game, Pickett showed no drop off in his play throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
On Friday, Pickett’s defensive teammates selected him as the top quarterback on the National team, beating out Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong.
Pickett was the first quarterback on the field for the National team in Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Pickett completed 4-of-4 passes on the first drive, but was sacked for a seven-yard loss on second-and-6. The National team was unable to convert on third-and-long.
When the National team got the ball near midfield on its second offensive possession, Pickett quickly went to work. After running back Abram Smith of Baylor picked up a yard on first down, Pickett completed a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State. A false start penalty backed the National team up, but it didn’t matter; on the next play Pickett connected with Smith on a swing pass that Smith took to the house for a 20-yard touchdown to give the National team a 7-0 lead with just seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Pickett’s day ended when the first quarter did. He finished with 100% completion percentage, going 6-for-6 for 89 yards and a touchdown.
“It felt good. I just really wanted to master the offense in the short time I had so I could come out here and execute,” Pickett told the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on the sideline after he was out of the game.
The National team prevailed over the American team, 20-10.
The New Jersey native set both Pitt and ACC single-season records by throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2021.
Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy is one of the people Pickett turned to for advice when he was deciding whether to enter the NFL draft or return to Pitt for a final year.
“He called me in December (of 2020), like ‘Jim, I’m struggling with this decision.’ I told him we had him in the fourth round,” Nagy recounted on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast last week. “Part of this job is relying on my relationships from the league, and the good thing is, after 20 years, these guys trust me. I would never divulge what team, where they had him graded, but they’ll tell me what rounds they have these guys in. That’s helps our process.
“Kenny was a fourth- or fifth-round pick for everybody,” Nagy continued. “I thought he could elevate himself a little bit – know the offense better, whatever it might be. But to get where he’s gotten now – mid-first-round grades for some teams, late first-round grades for most, early second, somewhere in that range – it’s a monumental jump. It’s similar to Joe Burrow or Mac Jones.”
Pickett’s performance in his final season at Pitt and his style of play has garnered many comparisons to Burrow, who just led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season in only his second year as a starter.
“That’s a hell of a comparison. I’m going to have to have Jim intro me like that everywhere I go,” Pickett said with a grin when asked about Nagy comparing him to Burrow during a press conference last Tuesday.
The comparisons to Burrow have some merit. Burrow’s best season came in his final year at LSU. Both quarterbacks count pocket mobility and accuracy among their strengths, and both can pick up tough yards on the ground when needed.
Similarly, both have faced questions about both their age and hand size ahead of the NFL Draft. Pickett is 23, the same age Burrow was when he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals in 2020. Burrow’s hands measured 9 inches at the NFL Combine, which is considered small for a quarterback. Burrow joked on Twitter at the time that he was “considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands.”
Pickett opted not to have his hands measured during Senior Bowl practices this week, saying he plans to have them measured next month at the NFL Combine, citing a double-jointed thumb on his throwing hand, which causes the thumb to naturally point inward toward the rest of his hand. Pickett said on Tuesday that he’s doing some stretches ahead of the Combine in order to get the best measurement possible. NFL teams prefer to have quarterbacks with larger hands for ball security reasons, particularly in cities that experience bad weather during football season.
“The good news is, I played in Pittsburgh. Anyone who’s been to Pittsburgh knows it’s not the nicest play to in October and November, so I’ve experienced playing in tough weather,” Pickett said.
Pickett brushed off concerns about his hand size when questioned by Pelissero on Saturday by saying, “I think I threw it OK today.”
With the Steelers needing a quarterback for the first time in 18 years following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett was asked this week about the possibility of being drafted by the Steelers, who share a facility with Pitt football. He said he’s had numerous interactions with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. He’s also familiar with Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada who helped recruit him when Canada held the same position at Pitt during the 2016 season.
“He’s a great guy,” Pickett said of Tomlin. “Obviously, I’m really familiar with Coach Canada as well, he recruited me to Pitt. So I have a great relationship with them.”
“The prospect of being drafted there is really unbelievable. Pittsburgh is really my second home, so that’d be kind of a dream,” Pickett said.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
