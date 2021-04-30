As state and local leaders celebrated the opening of Route 219 four-lanes from Somerset to Meyersdale in November 2018, then-Somerset County Commissioner John Vatavuk was already looking ahead.
Thomas Prestash, PennDOT District 9 executive, remembered Vatavuk’s excitement during the highway’s opening ceremonies on a frigid morning.
“He looked at me and said, ‘When we can start the next section?’” Prestash said Friday during ceremonies dedicating a bridge on the new highway as the John Vatavuk Bridge.
Vatavuk died in January 2019, but his commitment to completing a four-lane Route 219 to Maryland lives on, speakers said at Friday’s event.
“He was always working to move this project forward and I don’t think it would have been delivered without his efforts,” Prestash said.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, was also at the November 2018 highway opening. His 32nd District includes all of Somerset County.
On Friday, Stefano remembered all the 2018 speakers being asked to keep their comments short because it was so cold.
“John (Vatavuk) said, ‘I spent 30 years working on this I can talk as long as I want,’” Stefano said. “You will never find a bigger advocate for the completion of 219 than John Vatavuk.”
Janet Vatavuk said some people told her late husband the new section should be named after him.
“His answer always was, ‘I don’t care what they call it, just so you get it done.’ I’m sure he would agree that Flight 93 Memorial Highway is a much more appropriate name,” Janet Vatavuk said.
The newly dedicated John Vatavuk Bridge spans the Buffalo Creek Valley, crossing the Mason-Dixon Highway (Old 219), Fogletown Road and Crossroad Church Road in addition to the creek.
It is the new section’s largest structure and a fitting tribute to Vatavuk, said G. Henry Cook, chairman of the board of Somerset Trust Co. and another leading advocate for the highway project.
“(Vatavuk) was virtually relentless in his effort to get the road built,” Cook said after Friday’s ceremony. “This is just an appropriate tribute and memorial to someone who bled Somerset County.”
Prestash and Stefano reminded those attending that the state has obtained $6 million in federal funding for design, engineering and alignment work to complete the four-lane highway to Maryland. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the funding in November.
Even after he died, Vatavuk’s relentless efforts to complete the highway helped secure the federal money, Stefano said.
“Because of his passion, we are able to get the funding we need to get the next phase started,” Stefano said. “We are this close to being able to finish the entire dream that John had.”
Fellow County Commissioner Gerald Walker said completing the highway to Interstate 68 in Maryland will be the ultimate tribute to Vatavuk.
“This is the greatest way that we can continue to share John’s passion and commitment to 219 and to honor John as we move forward: to find the funds to finally complete 219,” Walker said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
