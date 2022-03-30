JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the first time in 50 years, the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center in Richland Township is undergoing significant and needed upgrades.
“This is going to be just phenomenal,” CTC Administrative Director John Augustine said.
The 330,000-square-foot school is receiving improvements on nearly every level, from the flooring to a new roof, windows, overhead doors, ceiling tiles and more.
The Efficiency Network, of Pittsburgh, is managing the nearly $17 million project, and several local contractors from Cambria and Somerset counties are being subcontracted for the work.
“The root of the project is utility-driven so that with help with the energy savings, the project pays for itself,” Augustine said.
Major upgrades on the laundry list of improvements include replacing 3,352 lighting fixtures, new rooftop units for air conditioning throughout the structure, a new heating system, 292 replaced windows and four instantaneous hot water heaters that’ll take the place of a 1,500-gallon tank that continuously heats water and has done so for 50 years.
The original 480-volt electric knife switch gear panel will also be replaced with an updated equivalent, and brickwork on the outside of the building will be repointed by a mason.
All of that will help with energy savings.
“These projects will save the school over $66,000 a year in utility and operational savings, while also creating a safer, more productive learning environment for students, staff and all facility occupants,” TEN Project development manager Joe Parris said.
For GJCTC joint operating committee chairman Galen George, this work is about investing in the future.
“We’re trying to make sure that the next generation of students have a great building to go to,” he said.
George noted that by undertaking these improvements, the school is also investing in the safety of the building.
“What’s been great about this project is that it’s been a total buy-in for all the sending schools,” George said. “Everybody sees the need and benefit for the students.”
In total, the project will cost $16.8 million and is being paid for by a 20-year fixed rate loan at 2.3% from 1st Summit Bank.
Augustine praised the lender for help with financing and said each of the sending schools – Richland, Windber Area, Conemaugh Township Area, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Westmont Hilltop and Greater Johnstown – will share that burden based on enrollment and fair market value.
For example, Richland, which sends roughly 68 students, has the highest portion of market value at 28.89% and is responsible for 22.3% of the cost, or an estimated $3.7 million.
That board of school directors unanimously approved participation for the improvements at its regular meeting on Monday.
This work has been talked about conceptually for about 10 years, but got underway in June 2021.
According to a timeline Augustine keeps in his office, the first item on the list is LED lighting upgrades that started on Monday. Everything will be completed on June 19, 2023.
George said that’s one of the largest pieces of the work because the units will go from traditional fluorescent lights to LEDs, which are more energy-efficient.
Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center opened in 1970 and for some time was a full-time school.
Now, the facility sports 13 high school programs and 10 adult career tracks, which have a waiting list to get in.
There are 478 high school students enrolled at this time – up from about 250 in 2016 and the highest in 25 years, Augustine said.
With enrollment growth such as that, this is the perfect time to upgrade the facility, Augustine said.
Ed Kozdron, 73, worked as a custodian at GJCTC in 1970 when the school opened and returned about six years ago as a maintenance employee.
Kozdron said the building hasn’t changed much since he left around 1974, and he’s glad to see upgrades taking place.
“I think it’s probably long-overdue,” he said of the work. “I think they’re on the right track.”
Overall, he’s impressed with how the structure has held up.
“You can’t build a building like this anymore,” Kozdron said.
Augustine credits the maintenance staff throughout the years for that.
Another improvement being made is converting the auditorium into a gymnasium.
That wing of the school rarely gets used, and there was discussion about tearing it down, but Augustine said that with the popularity of youth activities, the steering committee decided to go in another direction.
The seats and stage will be torn out, new lights installed and the entire area will be leveled out.
“We want to make the building as useful as possible for the public,” Augustine said. “It’s giving back to the community, which is what this school is about.”
He thanked the joint operating committee, area board and sending schools for their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.