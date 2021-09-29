HOOVERSVILLE – Pam Milavec and Tom Grote haven’t been back to Oven Run acid mine drainage Site D in several years, but the two were looking forward to checking out the reconstruction progress on Wednesday when the Somerset Conservation District gave a tour of the location.
“It’s nice to go back and see a healthy stream,” Milavec said.
She and Grote have been friends for years because of their shared environmental work – Grote worked for Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, and Milavec worked with the bureau of abandoned mine reclamation for the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Both had a hand in efforts to clean up the Stonycreek River, and Milavec is now a member of the Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project, which is celebrating its 30th year.
Grote said the tour gave them “a chance to see what the old project looks,” which was exciting.
The Oven Run site, also known as Oaks’ Trail because of the walking path around it, sits just outside of Hooversville in Somerset County and was the first of of four reclamation areas constructed in 1995.
“These are factories,” conservation district manager Len Lichvar said. “These are not treatment systems. They take polluted water as a raw material, and they create clean water as a viable product. ... They’re just as important as anything else of infrastructure we have in this region or in this state.”
He spoke about the project to a group of dozens of attendees on the bus ride out to the location where several more met them – roughly 50 signed up.
Lichvar, who also serves as the vice chairman of SCRIP, credited projects, such as those at Oven Run, as the “linchpin” that’s allowed eco-tourism, a restored fishery and organizations, such as Vision Together 2025, to exist.
“That’s what you’re going to see – where it begins,” he said.
Oven Run Site D is the third of the acid mine infrastructure locations to be reconstructed.
Sites E and F have already been completed and work on Site A has begun.
Once at the location, Lichvar handed the tour off to representatives of the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts Danielle Kalp and Phil Wilson, who guided the visitors through the process of how the water is treated.
Greg Shustrick, Somerset Conservation watershed specialist, also spoke to the group.
He told them that the water going into the site has a pH of 2 or 3 – that’s very acidic – and it’s leaving with a pH around 7.
“It’s been a long time to get to this point,” Shustrick said.
Reconstruction efforts at the site began in June and include draining and dredging of the ponds, new compost, planting of a wetland, cleaning the limestone that filters the acid mine drainage and installation of a Coanda Screen.
That last step will, for the first time since construction, allow a consistent flow of water to reach the system and be treated.
Shustrick said all four sites will be completed by the end of the year and last roughly 20 more years.
“It would be great if this could be open more to the public,” Tom Roberts said.
The Hollsopple resident signed up for the tour because of his interest and concern about water quality.
Roberts said he wished more people knew about the efforts of the conservation district and other environmental groups and added that the reconstruction of the sites was proof that, with the right resources, a lot can be accomplished.
“I learned a lot,” Somerset County resident Dick Gregory said.
He attended with his wife because of their interest in watershed cleanup.
“We’re kind of connected to the waters,” Gregory said.
He and his wife were originally from Johnstown and he’s has written a book, “The Bosses Club,” about the 1889 flood.
Gregory considered the tour “pretty educational.”
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
