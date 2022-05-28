JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Mike Christopher Jr. won his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Saturday's Jennerstown Salutes 150.
It was the third-straight victory for team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. after six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby drove to consecutive victories in the past two events.
Christopher, 23, began eighth and methodically worked his way to the front of the field. Tyler Rypkema led the way after starting from the pole. Christopher moved into third on Lap 71 and later caught Rypkema and second-place Jon McKennedy.
McKennedy passed Rypkema for the lead on Lap 88, with Christopher following him past to take second. A dozen laps later, the caution flag waved when Kyle Bonsignore came to a stop between Turns 1 and 2.
All of the leaders hit pit road for tires, but McKennedy mistakenly stopped in the wrong pit box and was forced to come back around to the pits a second time.
Tommy Catalano took the lead with Christopher alongside him for the restart. Christopher quickly dispatched Catalano only to lose the lead to Rypkema, who restarted third, a few laps later.
Rypkema led Christopher by a few car lengths for the next 20 laps.
Christopher took the lead with 11 laps left and pulled away to a 1.7-second victory, his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour triumph in his third start.
Rypkema settled for second place after leading more than 100 laps. J.B. Fortin, Andrew Krause and Catalano rounded out the top five. McKennedy, Max McLaughlin, Justin Bonsignore, Ron Silk and Craig Lutz completed the top 10.
A replay of Saturday’s Jennerstown Salutes 150 will be broadcast at 2 p.m. Thursday on USA Network.
Kyle Burkholder edged Adam Kostelnik by 0.84 seconds in the pro stocks. In modifieds, Doug Glessner, of Boswell, defeated John Fama by 3.749 ticks. Mike Sweeney prevailed in the late models with a winning margin of 4.076 seconds. Skylar Berkey, of Jenners, topped Evan Nibert by 7.454 ticks in the fast 4s.
