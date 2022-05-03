ALTOONA, Pa. – Richland and North Star enjoyed getting a chance to play at a minor league ballpark so much, they decided to extend their stay.
In fact, first-year Cougars coach Jake Klukaszewski, 26, joked as he was leaving the home of the Double-A Altoona Curve that the contest aged him a couple of years.
At least Klukaszewski and his Cougars got to enjoy it in the end. Cayden Turner crossed the plate with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift North Star to a 2-1 win at Peoples Natural Gas Field on a mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon.
“It felt pretty awesome,” said Turner of scoring the winning run. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of our team. It’s starting to pay off. We just had to stay focused, scrapping and playing good defense like we always do.”
Turner almost won the game for North Star in the previous inning, but Richland right fielder Luke Raho ran down his deep fly ball to make the third out while Jeremy Mack was crossing the plate.
North Star improved to 6-4, with its only losses coming to undefeated WestPAC rival Portage (twice) and two of Richland’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference brethren – Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills.
“We felt we had the advantage (when it went to extra innings),” Klukaszewski said. “Nothing against them, but these are the kinds of games that we’ve been playing all season long while they’ve been blowing people out. We just had to keep playing our own game the whole time, trusting in ourselves.”
The payoff came in the bottom of the 10th. Turner was put on second base by rule after making the last out the previous inning, and Cougar No. 3 hitter Connor Yoder, who’d doubled earlier, was put on base intentionally, keeping the force out available.
Braden Livingston followed with a ground ball to second. Yoder was retired there, but shortstop Alex Moore’s throw to complete the double play got past first baseman Ethan Janidlo, and Turner scored to end it.
It was the third error of the game for Richland, which fell to 10-3. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak in which the Rams 10-run-ruled five of their opponents.
The Rams, though, have allowed almost as many unearned runs as earned runs this year, and Richland coach Josh Day hoped Tuesday’s result would drive the point home that that needs to change. Both North Star runs were unearned, and the Cougars were flawless in the field.
“Not only (Richland starting pitcher Mark) Wechtenhiser, but (reliever) Ty Stawarz threw well,” Day said. “That’s what I said. You’ve got to look at your teammates and say, ‘I have your back,’ when they go out there and throw like they both did. For us, it hasn’t been an issue fielding the ball – our hands are fine – it’s been throwing it.”
Richland had seven of the 13 combined hits as North Star hurlers Glendon Griffith and Yoder matched Wechtenhiser and Stawarz.
Griffith was making only his second pitching appearance of the season. He went eight innings, spacing six hits and walking one.
“My coaches really helped me with my curves and my fastballs,” Griffith said. “I got my curve down a lot today. My team played good defense.”
Richland broke on top with a run in the top of the first, Jaxon Mikesic scoring on a groundout after lining a single to right on an 0-2 pitch and stealing second and third.
North Star didn’t have a hit off Wechtenhiser until Griffith lined a single to center to lead off the fifth inning. Griffith ended up on third after Vance Kimmel’s bloop behind third and a throwing error, then tied the game at one on a sacrifice fly.
The Cougars loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth after Yoder’s one-out double, but Richland’s Stawarz got Vance Kimmel to pop out and Andrew Retassie to ground out to first unassisted to keep the game going.
Yoder thought pulling out the win could be important for the Cougars moving forward.
“That can turn your whole season around,” Yoder said. “We’re doing pretty good as it is, but that can jump us to a whole other level.”
The players enjoyed getting the chance to perform in front of family and friends on a professional field. Altoona’s PNG Field has won several awards over the year for its groundskeeping and routinely has attracted good crowds.
“This was pretty awesome,” Turner said. “It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
