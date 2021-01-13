High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 92, North Star 29: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler paced six Mountaineers in double figures with 24 points as the hosts dispatched the Cougars in a WestPAC clash on Wednesday.
Abe Countryman (15 points), Tuck Hillegass (11), Pace Prosser (11), Craig Jarvis (10) and Will Spochart (10) also finished in double digits for the 4-0 Mountaineers, who nailed 13 3-pointers as a team and led 32-6 after the first quarter.
Hillegass and Prosser each buried a trio of treys. Jarvis, Tyler Miller and Sechler all canned two triples.
Drew Lane topped North Star (1-2) with 10 points.
Shade 66, Shanksville-Stonycreek 46: In Shanksville, Vince Fyock and Kaden Koleszarik each scored 24 points as the visiting Panthers beat the Vikings in a WestPAC South fray.
Koleszarik had four 3-pointers and Fyock netted two from long range for 2-1 Shade.
Luke Reedy had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Zion Manthey posted 16 points for 0-2 Shanksville.
Rockwood 56, Blacklick Valley 50: In Rockwood, Logan Schrock compiled a game-high 20 points while freshman Aidan Ream contributed 14 points and four first-half 3-pointers as the Rockets edged the Vikings in a WestPAC contest.
Will Latuch tallied 13 points and went 5-for-6 from the foul line in the final minutes for Rockwood (1-3).
Mike Frank led Blacklick Valley (1-1) with 13 points. Aaron Gdula and Nick Hazie both supplied 11 points.
