Abe Countryman, Mitchel Pristas

Berlin’s Abe Countryman, right, takes the baseline route around North Star’s Mitchel Pristas during a PIAA WestPAC game in Berlin, PA., Wednesday, Jan.13, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

High School Boys

Berlin Brothersvalley 92, North Star 29: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler paced six Mountaineers in double figures with 24 points as the hosts dispatched the Cougars in a WestPAC clash on Wednesday. 

Abe Countryman (15 points), Tuck Hillegass (11), Pace Prosser (11), Craig Jarvis (10) and Will Spochart (10) also finished in double digits for the 4-0 Mountaineers, who nailed 13 3-pointers as a team and led 32-6 after the first quarter. 

Hillegass and Prosser each buried a trio of treys. Jarvis, Tyler Miller and Sechler all canned two triples. 

Drew Lane topped North Star (1-2) with 10 points. 

Shade 66, Shanksville-Stonycreek 46: In Shanksville, Vince Fyock and Kaden Koleszarik each scored 24 points as the visiting Panthers beat the Vikings in a WestPAC South fray.

Koleszarik had four 3-pointers and Fyock netted two from long range for 2-1 Shade.

Luke Reedy had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Zion Manthey posted 16 points for 0-2 Shanksville.

Rockwood 56, Blacklick Valley 50: In Rockwood, Logan Schrock compiled a game-high 20 points while freshman Aidan Ream contributed 14 points and four first-half 3-pointers as the Rockets edged the Vikings in a WestPAC contest. 

Will Latuch tallied 13 points and went 5-for-6 from the foul line in the final minutes for Rockwood (1-3).

Mike Frank led Blacklick Valley (1-1) with 13 points. Aaron Gdula and Nick Hazie both supplied 11 points. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you