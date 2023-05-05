HASTINGS, Pa. – Hastings Borough police have filed criminal charges against a pest control worker who allegedly urinated on a customer’s living room floor and couch.
The act was captured on a video camera set up by the resident to monitor her children, police said.
Roger W. Young, 67, of Clearfield County, faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, and a summary offense of disorderly conduct for his actions recorded on April 24.
The tenant of the residence at Haida Village Apartments discovered the footage by chance when reviewing the camera’s contents for activity of a nuisance spider in the house, Hastings Borough police Chief Jason Owens said.
“She was appalled and reported it to her landlord,” he said.
The tenant, her children and her boyfriend live at the apartment, Owens said.
The woman’s boyfriend and one of her children were asleep upstairs when Young allegedly entered the residence. The woman had left moments earlier and left the door open, knowing he was scheduled to arrive.
Young has owned and operated his own pest control business for about 30 years. Many residents in the Haida Village Apartment complex have been served by him in the past, Owens said.
The video allegedly shows Young enter, taunt the family’s cat, put down his pest control equipment, open the fly of his pants and urinate on the floor and a couch.
The tenant provided the footage to her landlord, who contacted Owens.
In the days that followed, Owens and the landlord gathered cost estimates for the damaged carpet, couch and other items, totaling $4,300, which Young will have to pay back, Owens said. The cost was just shy of the $5,000 threshold to make the criminal mischief charge a felony, he said.
Young was subsequently called in for a police interview on Thursday, and he was charged Friday.
“When I called him in for an interview, he admitted to it because of the video,” Owens said.
“He apologized, said he messed up and had a bad day. I explained to him what was going to happen with the charges.”
Owens said he asked Young whether he had ever caused similar damage in the past at other customers’ homes. Young said it was the first time.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Young on May 30 before Cambria County Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.
