Dear Dr. Roach: Could you address problems that may or may not be aftereffects of COVID-19? The problems seem to be common among people who have had COVID-19, but not acknowledged by all medical professionals. – A.C.S.
Answer: Although the likelihood of dying from COVID-19 is “only” about 1.8% – meaning 938,000 deaths in the U.S. alone due to COVID by the best estimates as of this writing, including unreported deaths – many people who survive COVID-19 are left with persistent symptoms. The most common physical symptoms are: fatigue or low energy, which can be profound; shortness of breath, especially with exertion; chest pain or tightness; and cough. However, many people have other symptoms, including persistent changes in smell and taste, joint pains, headache, dizziness, poor appetite and poor sleep.
The brain and mind can be affected as well. Twenty-four % of people discharged from the hospital had PTSD, whereas 18% had new onset of memory issues, and 16% had difficulty concentrating. These numbers are even worse when looking at survivors of intensive care. Forty % of hospitalized patients were unable to return to normal activities within two months of hospital discharge.
Among those who had milder disease (not requiring hospitalization), about a quarter of people 18-34 years old had persistent symptoms, compared with half of those over 50.
I’m not sure what medical people you have been talking to. Studies are clear, and those of us who have taken care of many people with COVID-19 know that this disease can cause persistent symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating in a very large number of people. We do not know how long-lasting these symptoms are going to be, or even whether some symptoms may be permanent due to damage to the heart, lungs, brain and other organs.
As always, let me implore those readers who have not gotten the vaccine and who are able to do so to please get the vaccine.
