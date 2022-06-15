JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Standing in Market Basket’s produce aisle and holding a cantaloupe, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, talked on Wednesday about how increasing transportation costs and inflation have impacted the price of food in recent months.
Craig Morella, director of retail for McAneny Brothers, which owns the Richland Township supermarket, told Oz that fuel expenses are “driving the cost of our products.”
“The reason this bothers me is because if perfumes go up 8%, which is the national inflation rate, you don’t buy perfume,” Oz said. “But if your food’s going up 12, 13%, you’ve got to eat. That means the average person’s paycheck, which (is) already being eroded by inflation – now they need extra amounts of it to afford to buy the food they want to feed their families.”
Steve McAneny, McAneny Brothers board chairman, said he was “intrigued” by Oz’s interest in how food markets were being affected by economic conditions.
Later, during an interview, Oz expanded upon his thoughts about fuel costs and inflation.
“I’ve been all over the commonwealth talking to energy producers,” Oz said. “They all say the same thing – ‘Give us confidence that we should trust the government and we will pump out our natural gas. We’ll create more energy. We’ll pipe it to people who need it. But if you tell us that you don’t really care about us, that you might whimsically pass a rule that could shut down our entire business, ruin all of our investments, we’re not going to trust you. We’re not going to invest.’
“So, as a U.S. senator, I’d make sure energy producers know that they are a national imperative for our country. We need to be energy dominant in order to be able to dictate terms to adversaries overseas, protect our allies, drop energy prices here, which would drop inflation, and, for Pennsylvanians in particular, make sure we’ve got great, high-quality jobs locally.”
On the same day, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 75-basis points – the largest increase since 1994 – in an attempt to slow inflation that is at a four-decade high.
“I have no confidence that interest rates, by themselves, will deal with our inflation,” Oz said. “What would help with inflation, which would not hurt the economy, is energy pricing.”
Guns and 'anxiety'
Oz spoke about several other, issues, too, including recent mass shootings in the nation.
“I believe that law-biding citizens ought to be able to own a gun,” Oz said. “Non-law-biding ones should not. And mental health is a major driver of that. As someone who’s dealt with that my entire career as a physician, I can tell you there’s a lot we need to do to deal with the anxiety in America, the loneliness, the depression, the feeling of isolation that’s plaguing so many Americans that drives a lot of the psychotic behavior.”
Regarding the war in Ukraine, Oz said, “We have to continue to support their defense. They’re fighting for themselves.
“We’re not putting U.S. soldiers there, thankfully, which I think is the right decision. We’ve got to be careful on how we spend our money. Make sure we arm them. Make sure the money actually goes to the Ukrainians and doesn’t get caught up in graft, as often happens with these big loads of cash infusions.”
'He saw the issues'
Oz, an internationally known celebrity doctor, won the recent GOP primary by less than 1,000 votes over runner-up David McCormick.
Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, backed Oz.
“In my mind, it was Trump’s endorsement,” said Bill Ragley, chairman of the Cambria-Somerset Tea Party, when asked what led to him supporting Oz.
Ragley attended Oz’s speech at the Cambria County Republican Party headquarters in Richland Township, an event that took place after the candidate visited the nearby Market Basket store.
“Conservatism is my big thing about how you improve everybody’s lives with conservative government policies and getting government to stay out of your lives,” Ragley said. “He said the best thing in there was ‘get out of my way.’ That’s really been one thing that stuck with me.”
Ragley was part of a standing-room-only crowd that overflowed onto the sidewalk outside the headquarters.
“We had so many people, I should have had a bigger venue,” Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
Kulback added: “I’m really excited that he came to Cambria County and he spent some time at McAneny Brothers (grocery store distributor in Ebensburg). And he also went to where we shop at Market Basket. He saw the issues with the supply chain, with the farmers. He got to see what’s driving our inflation.”
Some people in the crowd, including former Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Robert Gleason, backed McCormick in the primary, but have now offered their support to Oz.
“Republicans are a minority party (in Pennsylvania),” Gleason said. “We’re really good at coming together after primaries. We have to. If we don’t, then we’re not going to win. Democrats are about 600,000 more in registration, so we really got to hold together to support our candidates.
"McCormick and Oz weren’t too far different on the issues, so it was more about personality. Trump’s endorsement, there’s no question about that, helped Oz.”
Fetterman, Democrats
The general election is between Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat.
Fetterman addressed inflation and gas prices in an op-ed that ran in The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday.
“All of our families are dealing with this,” Fetterman wrote. “In May, the Consumer Price Index saw the largest jump in consumer prices in 41 years, with inflation at 8.6% compared to the previous year. Inflation is hitting families across the commonwealth.
“But what’s happening isn’t just random. It’s plain wrong.
“Just last week, gas prices hit a record high of $5.07 per gallon in Pennsylvania, an outrageously high price that is impacting families across Pennsylvania.
“But the truth is, if it wasn’t for the greed of oil companies, prices likely wouldn’t be this high.
“In fact, the last time a barrel of crude oil cost as much as it does now was in July 2014, but at that point, a gallon of gas only cost about $3.54. Oil companies don’t need to be charging this much for gas – they’re just doing it to make excess profits.”
On Wednesday, Democrats held an event in State College regarding the Senate race.
“Mehmet Oz is a self-serving carpetbagging millionaire who thinks he can lie and scam his way into the U.S. Senate just like he’s done his whole life,” said Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe in a comment provided by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. “Oz would go to Washington to support an agenda that would threaten Social Security and Medicare while raising taxes on 35% of Pennsylvanians. Oz doesn’t live here, and he doesn’t care about our citizens. We can’t afford to have him represent us in the Senate.”
