It has been nearly a week since Teresa Cunningham, of Johnstown, began handing out masks at the CamTran bus station in downtown Johnstown, and since then, her project, PA Hands of Help, has only grown.
"It has been a tiring but wonderful experience," Cunningham said.
After witnessing a woman turned away from boarding a CamTran bus without a mask, Cunningham decided she wanted to help.
As of April 13, all riders of the transportation system are required to wear masks, covering their nose and mouth in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That requirement is why Cunningham reached out to CamTran Assistant Executive Director and CEO Josh Yoder to get permission to spend a few hours a day at the station handing out protective gear to those who need it.
Yoder said CamTran supports Cunningham's efforts and the organization encouraged her to hand out masks at the station.
"She chose to literally and figuratively take a leap of faith," Yoder said.
"We're in full support and think it's a great initiative."
He explained that CamTran takes the safety of its customers and bus operators "very seriously" and is constantly evolving in that respect, which is what brought about the mask directive.
To get PA Hands of Help off the ground, Cunningham took to Facebook to see if she could get masks donated to her cause.
She received two boxes of donations and handed them out, but soon realized she would need help making the masks in order for this effort to be more effective.
Cunningham said she prayed to find someone who could help.
That's when her friend, Amelia Bunk, reached out to her and said she could make masks.
The pair have a Facebook fundraiser up under the name of the project to collect materials and funds that are sent to Bunk to assist with this endeavor.
Since April 15, Cunningham has handed out around 100 masks, she said.
"It has been a variety of elderly people, young people – they're in that category of they either can't afford them, can't make them or don't know anyone that can make them," Cunningham said.
The masks Bunk creates are 100% cotton, either tie or have elastic, and some include an area to place a filter.
Cunningham said she washes and dries each one before taking them to the station and the masks are made to be washed repeatedly.
Each day, Cunningham posts on her personal Facebook page and on a few community groups, such as Johnstown Pay it Forward, to announce the time she'll be downtown.
She said CamTran has been great to work with and she has asked Yoder to have the bus drivers let passengers know where they can find her if they need a mask.
Cunningham has also received some further assistance from her friend Nick McCune, an independent wrestler who goes by Manic in the ring.
McCune helped spread the word for the project and even Johnstown personality Nanna G agreed to let people know about the masks, Cunningham said.
"It's across the board. Everybody is coming together to help me with it," she stated.
Additionally, Lindsay Brumback is set to start sewing masks for Cunningham, which helps "the greater good," Cunningham said.
Currently, the fundraiser has $105 of a goal of $250, which Cunningham said would cover the cost of between 200 and 300 more masks.
