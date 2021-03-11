Windber Borough is taking steps to secure as much as $250,000 in loans to cover planning, design and contingency costs needed to make a $1 million Windber ballroom renovation project a reality.
The borough was awarded $1 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program program funds to turn the historic dance hall into a year-round venue – a sum that should cover the entire construction cost. But the preliminary work to get to that point will carry a significant price tag, too, council members acknowledged.
“It’s a very ambitious project,” Council President Mike Bryan said, “but we’re being as conscientious as possible.”
Borough Solicitor Joe Green briefed borough council Tuesday on its borrowing needs, including a term loan that could carry a five-year fixed rate and a separate line of credit that borough staff could draw from, when needed, as project-specific bills arrive.
Council might be able to carry a line of credit as low as 1.99%, but that source would be used to cover construction-related costs that the borough would be reimbursed for by the RACP grant, Green said.
Whatever the borough would need to borrow from the term loan – perhaps $200,000 to $250,000 – would have to be covered by the borough itself at a rate likely as low as 2.39%, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
In a borough that operates on a $1.7 million budget, Windber’s portion of the ballroom project could be almost 15% of the town’s combined annual operating expenses.
Furmanchik said a tax increase won’t be needed to cover the debt.
He said he’s confident the end result of the project – a heated and air-conditioned ballroom with a commercial kitchen that will bring in major revenue year-round from weddings, reunions and conferences – will enable the borough to pay off the loan ahead of schedule.
“As the father of two brides, I know as well as many people that, when you’re planning the perfect wedding, it’s one of those times in life when you’re willing to write a check with some zeros on the line to obtain the right venue,” Furmanchik said. “And we’re going to have a venue that’s one of a kind. This will be an over-the-top facility.”
To control costs, borough staff will oversee the operation, handling bookings and tours, he said.
That will include the next borough manager, who will be recruited to handle the duties after Furmanchik retires from the post in December, he added.
Council is planning to have borrowing documents, rates included, in writing by the board’s April meeting to consider for a vote.
Borough officials are pursuing the funds through Somerset Trust Co.
Green cautioned the group that, because of the state’s detailed application process and deadlines, they’d be better served securing more money than they’ll need than under-borrowing, because, if extra money is needed, it would slow the approval process down by another 45 to 60 days – potentially complicating the approval.
Council also is discussing using some of the funds to market the facility when it debuts.
“When we start the (approval) process with the Department of Community and Economic Development for the grant, they want to know the top amount of money involved,” he said. “If we did $200,000 and end up needing $250,000, we’d have to do all new documents all over again.”
The borough hired East Hills Architects and Upstreet Architects to jointly serve as project engineers in February.
The firms’ “not to exceed” $99,450 offer was the lowest of three solicited by the borough, the board’s February minutes show.
That’s a big portion of the cost the borough will need to cover but there will be other costs, too, including the need to pay for upcoming permits and any land surveys or pre-project inspections. There’s also a need for a contingency fund to cover unexpected costs – and that’s often 10% of the total project, he added.
It’s a thorough, DCED-directed process to construction, perhaps as soon as this fall.
But it’s worth it, Furmanchik said, predicting the benefit will extend well beyond the ballroom’s Windber Recreation Park home.
“It’s going to bring people into Windber who’ve never been here before. It’s going to benefit our businesses,” he said, noting restaurants, floral shops and others will benefit. “I think it’s the perfect marriage of sorts, because the ripple effect for our community will be enormous.”
