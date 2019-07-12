In 2018, Zach Freeman’s team – Beck’s Runnin’ Rebs – captured the 11th Wiffle Ball Bonanza title, marking the first time that a team that Freeman, the organizer and director of the Bonanza, had won the tournament of his creation.
Off the field, Wiffle Ball Bonanza, an annual event held on Knox Street in Ligonier, has been nothing but victories for Freeman, a Bishop McCort graduate, as it has served as a fundraiser to benefit research for Type 1 diabetes over the past eight years, partnering up with Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to establish the My 1 Friend Fund.
“I love the Wiffle ball stuff, that’s the story I want to tell. But we’re doing amazing things at Children’s Hospital,” Freeman said. “We are working with a program called ‘Today and Tomorrow.’ The today portion focuses on adolescents and teenagers who may be having difficulties with Type 1, and educating them on being transparent with their disease. Just to make sure that the people around them are prepared in case something goes wrong … We also put 50% of the funds toward the cure. There is some really interesting research and some valuable information going on at Children’s Hospital.”
It’s a cause that Freeman, who has Type 1 diabetes, has championed with gusto. As the Bonanza grows as a tournament, and as a community, the help is coming in all directions.
“I think it’s more that we’ve found a formula that works really well,” Freeman said “I think what’s increased this year is the overall buy-in, or participation from our teams in terms of fundraising. One team (Burn Boot Camp from Wexford) is raising nearly $6,000, and they might actually get there. They have a couple Type 1 diabetics on their team. They’re doing everything in their power to help us out. Could not be more appreciative of them, it’s amazing what they’re doing.”
The hometown representation is also helping the tournament cover all the bases.
“We’ve also seen some really unique stuff with some local teams in Ligonier,” Freeman said. “The Googly Guzzlers, they did a car wash. (On Tuesday), we had a fundraiser at Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse in Ligonier, they’re sponsoring a team – Scared Hitless. We have a handful of other teams pitching in and chipping away. I think that’s where we increased the most.”
There’s also a big number looming for the tournament that is well within reach, according to its founder.
“If we raise $23,000, which I believe we will, we’re going to be over $100,000 in the event’s history,” Freeman said. “We cleared $25,000 (in 2018). The obvious goal is to go back-to-back $25K.”
‘A little bit here, a little bit there’
The Bonanza had its beginnings, humbly enough, as just an afternoon of about a dozen friends enjoying a backyard game.
The estimate for Saturday’s event? Between the players, event volunteers and fans, Freeman expects about 500 people.
“When we first started, there was no vision or big picture,” Freeman said. “It has simply just grown over time. A little bit here, a little bit there. What really propelled us forward, we got to a point where there was enough participation in terms of teams and people – we were hovering around 60 or 70 people – for the event to have some legitimacy, we were doing a little bit of fundraising. We did $5,000. I think that’s when we were thinking ‘OK, this is really something.’ ”
Earning their spot
While 16 teams enter the Bonanza, the six-team playoff isn’t filled with the six best performers after pool play. In fact, the bracket’s top seed can possibly be the worst team on the field over its three preliminary games.
It just has to be the best fundraising group off the field.
“That’s the way it should be,” Freeman said.
“They’re the ones going out, putting boots on the ground, and raising funds.”
The four pool winners and the top fundraising team, if not already among the pool winners, are guaranteed a spot in the bracket with one, maybe two playoff spots available via auction.
The second through sixth seeds, once six teams push through to bracket play, are then determined through a home run derby.
Once in the bracket, it’s about survival and endurance as much as it’s about on-field talent.
“It’s a perfect mixed bag,” Freeman said. “In terms of competition, the cream is going to rise to the top, that’s how all of athletics is. There are a handful of teams that are coming to this tournament to win this thing. It takes a lot to win the Bonanza. It’s a full day.
“You’re starting out at 8 a.m., and if you make it to the championship game, you’re not leaving the field until 9 p.m.
“It’s all in good fun. We’ve never had any type of issues.
“You’ve got that second layer of Cinderella stories, if you will.
“They could win the tournament, but the odds are stacked against them. Those are teams that people are pulling for. The local hometown heroes that haven’t got a title yet, but everyone wants to see them win.
“Then you have the teams that have no chance of winning, but they’re just there to have a good time. They’re the straw that stirs the drink. It’s a beautiful balance.”
If you build it…
The fields for the tournament are in a backyard, but not Freeman’s backyard. The grassy lot hosting the Bonanza belongs to Gary and Beth Stiles, of Ligonier, and with two diamonds and a replica Forbes Field wall in left field of one of the miniature stadiums, the guest list becomes a guest scroll in a hurry.
“They literally let 500 people hang out in their yard on a Saturday. It’s unheard of,” Freeman said.
While it’s become a staple of the tournament, the replica wall in left field is still a crowd-pleaser while bringing in a crowd.
“In 2014, when we built the Forbes Field wall, that’s what brought people in droves,” Freeman said.
“We continued to produce a great product, and we still do.
“Once people get down to the field and they see it for themselves, and just don’t hear a story or watch a video …
“When they actually get down to the field and they grasp it and see what’s going on, the retention rate speaks for itself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.