A collection of photographs of the 40 people that died in the crash of Flight 93 in the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001 is one the exhibits at the visitors center of the Flight 93 National Memorial, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Shanksville, Pa. The organization "Friends of Flight 93" is creating a new annual award for heroism that aims to reward selfless acts of heroism, but also to educate the public on what happened when those aboard hijacked Flight 93, learned of the attacks that had just occurred in New York and Washington D.C.