JOHNSTOWN – A church bell tolled at 11 a.m. Monday.
A line of uniformed police officers from across the region gave a final salute.
And then a voice from a police radio broke the silence with a solemn send-off: "K-9 Titan has answered the final call."
More than 100 police officers and fellow first responders from as far away as Philadelphia joined the Johnstown Police Department to give the fallen police dog a hero's farewell as they lined up behind Titan and his partner, Officer Brian Stevens, on their final ride together – a procession down Main Street toward Hindman Funeral Home.
Titan, part of Johnstown's K-9 Unit since 2014, died Sunday during a late-night search for five accused burglars inside a vacant Maple Avenue Warehouse, Interim Chief Chad Miller said.
In what police described as a tragic accident inside an almost pitch black building, the Belgian Malinois fell into an open elevator shaft from the fourth floor.
News that the police dog died on duty compelled a crowd of area residents to line Titan's procession path – some of them clutching signs that read "R.I.P Titan" and "Thank you for your service."
Johnstown's K-9 Unit led the motorcade with Officer Ryan Chiodo and K-9 partner, Terror, at the lead, followed by Stevens' fellow colleagues Beau Gartner and his K-9 partner, Thor, and Officer Matthew Reihart and K-9 Sig.
Mourners and department supporters clutched American flags or cameras to capture the moment on Main Street as Stevens and his family traveled in a vehicle carrying Titan through a ladder truck archway toward Hindman Funeral Home.
Others greeted the procession as it crossed into Conemaugh Township.
Johnstown resident Lenora Bennett said she was jolted by the news of Titan's passing.
"I was in tears when I found out," she said, while standing alongside Main Street with a sign honoring Titan between both of her hands.
"I just feel bad for the officer ... his partner," Bennett said, noting that as a fellow dog owner, she understands how difficult losing a beloved friend can be.
Across the street, Jolene Komara, of Upper Yoder Township, stood quietly as the procession went by.
At times, the street was silent aside from the bark of fellow K-9's – from departments as far away as Mercer County – as they rode past.
"Police dogs, they protect and serve ... they protect their officers. It's just sad that one is gone," Komara said. "But the send-off they gave him today ... it's wonderful."
Miller said officers from as far away as Philadelphia joined them Monday. Dozens of patrol cars, fire trucks and ambulances joined the procession.
It meant just as much to see area residents rallying around the department Monday with well wishes and support, he said.
"To see that kind of support for our officers from the community, it's vital," he said. "It means a lot."
Tributes to Titan were expected to continue through Tuesday across the region.
Cambria County Community Development Director Ron Robertson said the entrance to the Cambria County Courthouse would be illuminated in blue to honor the fallen K-9 Monday and Tuesday.
