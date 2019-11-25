As the Stonycreek River has wound its way around Greater Johnstown Senior High School year after year, the flowing water has slowly left behind an accumulation of rocks and dirt in which vegetation has grown.
That buildup could negatively affect the capacity of the flood control walls to properly protect the city if major flooding occurred again.
So, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which maintains the walls that were built following the 1936 St. Patrick's Day Flood, recently announced a $1.2 million project to remove the sediment and vegetation.
Details were provided during a press conference held at the high school on Monday morning.
Between January and September of next year, Green World Contracting Corp. of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, will remove approximately 11,000 cubic yards of sediment and five acres of vegetation along one mile of the channel, while also taking away plant life from the wall's weep holes and expansion joints.
“With increased sediment, you have decreased capacity,” Benjamin Sakmar, the project's lead engineer, said. “That's essentially what this project is meant to do – to increase the capacity to the original capacity of the channel, take out the vegetation and also do normal maintenance to the concrete side slopes.”
Local residents will not likely notice any difference in the river because of the work, but safety will be increased, according to project manager Josh Shaffer.
“We do a lot of work behind the scenes that doesn't get advertised a lot,” Shaffer said. “Not that we're looking for advertisement. But the work that we're doing is not always obvious. … That's the sign of success, when their flooding is nonexistent. But Mother Nature holds all the cards.”
The bend around the high school is the first area of the walls to get major work done in years. But more large-scale maintenance could follow on the 9.2 miles of flood control barriers that line in Stonycreek, Little Conemaugh and Conemaugh rivers.
“We definitely looked at the different sections and assessed, based on where the use of the money would go longest,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Pittsburgh District. “This section – because of that S turn – creates the largest amount of sediment in the area relative. I think we can create the most bang for our buck, for lack of a better term. It will produce the most flood protection maintenance for us overall.”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District, said he is “committed that this is a starting point.”
“This is the beginning of what needs to be an ongoing process to maintain the safety for the people of Johnstown who have historically faced this, have faced it in my lifetime,” Joyce said. “We're working hard to see that the utmost safety precautions are in place to protect the citizens here in Johnstown.”
Officials have been trying for years to secure money for the cleanup.
“The funding of any of these projects is difficult because there is a priority list of projects,” Klink said. “But this one reached the level where it was important enough to get funded.”
