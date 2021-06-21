PITTSBURGH – Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks in support of the American Rescue Plan’s expanded child tax credit during a visit to western Pennsylvania on Monday.
“The proudest moment that I have experienced in this position was when President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law,” Harris said at Brookline Recreation Center. “And I’ll tell you why. Because through tax credits, and food assistance, and housing assistance, and health care coverage, and direct checks, the American Rescue plan – and here’s the drumroll – the American Rescue Plan will lift half of America’s children out of poverty.”
Harris was joined by U.S. Labor Sec. Marty Walsh, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-17th District, and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro were in attendance.
This story will be updated.
