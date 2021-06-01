EBENSBURG – Harry Myers appreciates the second chance he got through Cambria County Veterans Court.
“The program means a lot to me,” Myers said following a graduation program Tuesday in Ebensburg.
“Without the program, actually, I would be in jail for a while because I got myself into a lot of trouble, quick.”
With Tuesday’s graduation ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park, Veterans Court has helped more than 200 who served the country only to have trouble adjusting to civilian life.
Like many veterans, Myers said he turned to alcohol and other drugs, leading to trouble with the law.
“With the program, I got the help I needed,” he said. “I got into some rehab.”
Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany helped launch Veterans Court in 2013 to help address the drug, alcohol and mental health issues that veterans face from their service. He explained that participants are assessed throughout the program and directed to resources that support treatment, recovery and success.
Graduates may have charges reduced or even dropped by demonstrating they have successfully met the goals.
“We provide a framework for these people to address issues,” Creany said.
He acknowledges that some veterans come into the program simply as a way to get serious charges reduced, but most end up embracing its goals.
“I think they come around,” he said, recalling participants who told him how it changed their lives.
He said less than 5% of program graduates have had new arrests, compared with a recidivism rate of about 20% for other local programs.
“This is probably the most satisfying part of my job,” Creany said.
District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer congratulated each participant as Creany presented certificates at Tuesday’s ceremony.
“This is a great opportunity to take responsibility for mistakes and to learn how to avoid making that mistake in the future,” Neugebauer said. “Now they have a great support network they can rely on and continue to be productive members of society.”
Myers said he attends meetings and has a mentor he can check in with any time.
“I have a lot of help as I’m still going through it, thanks to the program,” Myers said.
Other graduates at Tuesday’s ceremony included Christian Baumgardner, Christopher Campbell, Eric Hovanis, Kevin Keefer, Dennis Richardson, Donald Smith and Mason Stevens.
