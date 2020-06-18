A Michigan man has been accused by federal authorities of hacking into UPMC’s human resources databases, stealing employees’ personal information and selling it online, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
Justin Sean Johnson, 29, was arrested on Tuesday morning in Detroit on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to Brady’s office. The 43-count indictment naming him was returned by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on May 20 and unsealed on Thursday.
“Justin Johnson stands accused of stealing the names, Social Security numbers, addresses and salary information of every employee of Pennsylvania’s largest health care system,” Brady said. “After his hack, Johnson then sold UPMC employees’ (personally identifiable information) to buyers around the world on dark web marketplaces, who in turn engaged in (a) massive campaign of further scams and theft.
"His theft left over 65,000 victims vulnerable to years of potential financial fraud.”
According to the indictment, Johnson, using a handle identified in the indictment by the acronyms “DS” and “TDS,” hacked into UPMC’s systems in January 2014 and sold the information he stole to conspirators who used the information to file fake tax returns.
The fake filings allegedly resulted in the issuance of false tax refunds to the filers, who converted the money into Amazon gift cards that they then used to buy merchandise.
In total, the scheme allegedly resulted in approximately $1.7 million in false tax return refunds.
