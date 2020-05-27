GREENSBURG – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue helped hand out boxes of fruit, vegetables and dairy products on Wednesday in Westmoreland County as part of a new federal program designed to provide people in need with food that might otherwise have been destroyed.
About 1,000 households received food through the Farmers to Families distribution program at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant Township, about six miles southeast of Greensburg. The recipients lined up to drive into the fairgrounds’ rabbit and poultry building, where masked volunteers and fairground workers placed boxes of food in the trunks or beds of their vehicles.
Much of the food distributed on Wednesday would have gone to hotels, restaurants, schools and other commercial or institutional settings, but many of those businesses and institutions are still closed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The consequent drop in demand has caused many farmers to destroy crops, dump milk or euthanize animals for which they could no longer find buyers.
“We’ve learned a lot about the food supply chain in America over the last two months,” Perdue said. “It was literally dual-tracked. Most people may not realize that about half of our food consumed prior to this COVID-19 was consumed outside the home – in restaurants, in other institutional settings. … When the pandemic hit, schools closed. Restaurants closed. Almost half of that food consumption supply chain virtually disappeared overnight, and then you had a real misalignment from farmers.”
The Farmers to Families program was designed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address that problem, Perdue said.
“When the president started reading about these kinds of products that had to be turned under and plowed under and could not reach the consumer,” the secretary said, “he called me right away and said, ‘Sonny, bring me a program that will help realign this food supply chain.’ ”
The federal government is purchasing $1.2 billion worth of fruits and vegetables, dairy items and meat products from farmers who won contracts to supply those items through the new program. The food is then packaged into family-sized boxes and will be distributed through local food banks, nonprofits and community and faith-based organizations across the country through June 30.
Chuck Turner, president of Allegheny County-based Turner Dairy Farms, which provided the dairy items that were handed out during Wednesday’s event, said the program is doing “three very, very important things in this time of crisis.”
He continued: “The first one is, it’s keeping our people working. Our volume, because of all of our school districts and food service, is off about 25%. This is keeping people working. We haven’t had to lay anybody off, and this is definitely helping.
“It’s also using the milk from our dairy farms. We have 36 family dairy farms that ship milk to us. What we have in our box is not only products from Turner’s, but products from partners who use our milk to make cheese and butter and other products.
"Finally and most importantly, it’s helping put food on the table for our neighbors that need some help right now.”
Jennifer Miller, CEO of the Westmoreland County Food Bank, which organized Wednesday’s distribution event, said her organization has handed out more than 1.3 million pounds of food since the pandemic reached western Pennsylvania in mid-March – providing more than 15,000 households with 10- to 14-day supplies. By comparison, she said, the food bank distributed around 7 million pounds of food in all of 2019.
“The USDA’s Farmers to Families food box is a welcome addition to the food bank’s existing services at a time when charitable food assistance is in high demand,” Miller said.
