JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – President Donald J. Trump's oldest son challenged Democratic rival Joe Biden's campaign pledges and questioned the former vice president's accomplishments during a Johnstown stop Wednesday.
But the bulk of Donald Jr's 37-minute speech to a crowd of approximately 350 vocal supporters broke down to just three words.
"We need you," he said, from on the stage of the Roxbury Bandshell, with 40 local guests seated behind him.
"We need you guys engaged," Trump Jr said. "Because what's at stake is the future of our country."
Appearing as part of a "Keep America Great" campaign event, Trump Jr. focused much of his speech on how an Biden administration would unravel much of what he believes has defined the nation as great for generations.
Doubling down on central Trump campaign points, he described Biden as a frail Democratic Party prop who has failed for decades to bring the change he's promised.
"He hides in his basement burrow for 3 or 4 days and then he makes an other appearance and the media gets a picture of him ... limping off the stage," Trump Jr. said.
He cited Biden's son Hunter's high-ticket dealings with foreign companies during the Obama administration, details of which were released this week by a GOP Senate committee and which have draw rebuttals from Democrats as a baseless echo of a Russian "disinformation" campaign.
Trump Jr. also took as Biden's portrayal as "Blue Collar Joe from Scranton," adding that Biden hasn't lived in northeast Pennsylvania in generations and that his past experience with working-man jobs involved policies that shipped them overseas to China.
"Name one single thing Joe Biden accomplished," he said. "If he could've done (anything), he would've done it by now."
Trump Jr.'s visit served as the first presidential campaign stop in a Cambria-Somerset region where Democrat and Republican voter registration is split almost right down the middle. It's also the latest in a growing number of stops by both the Trump and Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, which several polls and forecasts have projected could decide the race for the White House.
Differing views
To longtime Democratic Committee party leader Helen Whiteford, the battle for Pennsylvania will mean voters continue to see "ugly" negative ads in their mail boxes and hear steady political spin.
"Donald Trump has not made America great," she said during a telephone interview following the rally.
Instead, Trump has stoked fears in the nation, she said.
And to stay in power, he's twisted the life story about Biden, a Scranton native "who's right for the job."
Whiteford said of Biden: "This is a man whose had a lot of heartache in his life and come back every time in spite of it."
At Roxbury Park on Wednesday, loyal Trump supporters disagreed.
"Biden had 47 years and did nothing," Cheryl Robson, 53, of Windber, said. "Now he wants (four) more to make a difference."
With Trump, it's been "promises made, promises kept," she said while with her father, Claire William Becker, 76.
Janet Lord of Jerome agreed.
"He's preserving the American dream and its values," the Somerset County woman said.
'We're ground zero'
Trump Jr. told the crowd they need to share that message with their friends and relatives "so we can still recognize the America we know and love in a few years."
He didn't cite the reason behind the wave of unrest this summer – protests and sometimes violence that sparked in the wake of George Floyd Jr.'s death at the hands of Minneapolis police – but described riots "by Joe Biden voters that burned city streets" as reason for concern.
And he also reminded the crowd of about 400 of businesses shut down by government guidelines, although he didn't cite COVID-19 by name.
"Make sure your friends understand what's at stake," he said, adding that mainstream media won't do it.
"Because if they win, you will not," he said, to a chant of "Four more years."
Cambria County Republican Committee Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said Trump Jr.'s campaign stop – and message – matters, with just six weeks to go before Election Day.
"In Johnstown, we really feel like we're ground zero (in this race)," Kulback said.
Registration efforts have enabled county Republicans to push party membership into the majority.
"But ... we have to make sure they get out to vote and their voices are heard," she said.
