President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, this year's Democratic Party presidential nominee, are scheduled to visit Shanksville on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.
Biden will be joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, according to a press release sent out by his campaign.
First Lady Melania Trump will attend with the president.
No announcement was made as to whether Trump or Biden will speak at the memorial site or if they will even be there at the same time.
More details are expected in the upcoming days.
Biden, when serving as vice president, spoke during formal ceremonies in 2011 and 2012 at the Flight 93 National Memorial where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers on board fought back against the terrorists. “Today we stand on this hallowed ground, a place made sacred by the heroism and sacrifice of the passengers and the crew of Flight 93,” Biden said in 2012. “And it’s as if the flowers, as I walked here, as if the flowers were giving testament to how sacred this ground is.”
Trump spoke at the ceremony in 2018.
“A piece of America is buried on these grounds,” Trump said on that day. "This field is now a monument to American defiance. This memorial sends a message – that Americans will never submit to tyranny.”
Organizers had scaled back the ceremony as part of a COVID-19 pandemic mitigation effort.
This year's shortened event is expected to include a “Moment of Remembrance” during which the names of the passengers and crew will be read aloud.
The appearance in Shanksville will be Biden's second visit to the region within two weeks. He gave a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday.
Trump is scheduled to make a campaign stop at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Thursday night.
