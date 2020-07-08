SOMERSET – U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, wore a mask during his entire tour of Leiss Tool & Die manufacturing plant on Wednesday morning until social distancing was feasible during a media question-and-answer session.
Toomey was one of the earliest congressional proponents of wearing masks as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, Pennsylvania started requiring people to use face coverings when outside of their homes.
Toomey and his staff wore masks during the visit. Others did not.
The issue of mandating face coverings has become contentious across the commonwealth and nation, as sides debate public health concerns versus personal freedom. President Donald Trump, also a Republican, does not wear a mask in public.
“People are going to decide what they're comfortable with,” Toomey said. “My own view is I meet an awful lot of people, I come in contact with a tremendous number of people, so by my wearing a mask it reduces the risk that I'm going to transmit the virus if I'm going to be in close contact with people. If you're able to keep a good distance, then it doesn't matter. I'm a believer that, as a general matter, it's good for me to be wearing a mask.”
The senator also offered his support for continued testing among his analysis of how the pandemic is being handled.
“The good news is, I think that despite the fact that there are some places around the country that are obviously seeing a surge in cases, we are better able to deal with the coronavirus every day,” Toomey said. “We understand it more. We understand how it is transmitted. We have a better understanding of how to treat it.
“We've got medicines now that are therapeutic. We're getting closer and closer to a vaccine. So I think we should continue to put the resources into bringing therapies and vaccines to market as soon as possible. That's the single best thing we can do – that and increasing the ongoing testing.”
Regarding the pandemic's economic impact, Toomey said he is “cautiously optimistic” moving forward and, at this time, opposes possibly going into another shutdown. “With the proper precautions, people can be working,” Toomey said. “They can be earning their living.”
Toomey thinks the commonwealth “went too far into a shutdown and it lasted too long,” citing that the majority of the state's COVID-19 fatalities occurred in nursing homes and that the virus is most dangerous for elderly and immunocompromised individuals.
Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesman Brendan Welch sent a statement in response to Toomey's stop in the region and the senator's position on the previous shutdown: “Pat Toomey has repeatedly pushed to endanger Pennsylvanians during the coronavirus pandemic. If Toomey had his way, Pennsylvania would have re-opened too early, resulting in more deaths and reversing the progress the commonwealth had made in mitigating this virus. Pat Toomey would rather pander to far-right extremists and anti-science conspiracy theories than make the hard choices that lead to saving lives and keeping people safe.”
During the visit, Toomey met with representatives from the company, including Dan Leiss, manager, to discuss a variety of subjects, including career and technical training and the response to the pandemic.
“A lot of it centered around workforce development,” Leiss said. “One of the issues that we have is finding qualified people. Machinists, tool and die makers, welders, fabricators, it's very hard to find that because there's not enough being graduated out of our vo-tech system today.”
Leiss participated in the federal Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help small businesses pay their employees during shutdowns.
“To be fair, the government made it fairly easy,” Leiss said. “If you deal with the government, nothing is fairly easy, but that was. That experience was pretty good. Probably the most difficult part of it and the whole COVID-19 is that nobody knew what was going to happen, when it was going to happen. Right now, we're running into certain supply chain issues because other companies in different parts of the country shut down at different times. Everything had to work its way back out.”
Before touring Leiss, Toomey attended a Bedford County Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
“We had an interesting discussion about a really wide range of topics,” Toomey said about the event in Bedford County. “One of the challenges, no doubt, is the situation for agriculture generally. In rural Pennsylvania, the ag industry, it's hurting. Prices are low. In some cases, demand is off significantly. I'm focusing on trying to open up markets overseas so that we'll have more demand for Pennsylvania agricultural products.”
