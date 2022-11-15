The Pittsburgh Steelers could see another key defensive starter healthy this week ahead of the team’s rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Reports regarding Minkah (Fitzpatrick) and his inclusion this are really positive,” Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference.
Fitzpatrick missed this past Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after undergoing an appendectomy the day before. Fitzpatrick felt ill during the team’s walk-through on Saturday and underwent the surgery after being evaluated by doctors.
“I know he’s already been here and run today. I saw him Sunday at the stadium and Minkah wanted to play on Sunday,” Tomlin said. “Obviously, that wasn’t the appropriate thing to do, but that’s just the mentality that he brings.
“We’re really optimistic about him.”
Tomlin said he’s not sure what hurdles Fitzpatrick would have to overcome to be medically cleared for the Bengals game.
“I have no idea. I'd be speculating,” Tomlin said. “I'm just going to follow the advice of the medical experts and communicate with Minkah.”
Fitzpatrick missing one game would be a departure from ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s initial report that Fitzpatrick was expected to miss multiple weeks following the surgery.
Teammates were shocked about Fitzpatrick needing surgery after they had seen him earlier in the day on Saturday.
“After walk-through, I just saw something on my phone. Texted (Minkah). He was like, yeah, I had to get surgery,” defensive end Cam Heyward said following Sunday’s game.
“We saw him during the walk-through and not thinking anything. Minkah’s just, you know, Minkah’s grumpy all the time, so we didn’t think anything of it.”
Tomlin agreed with Heyward’s assessment on Tuesday.
“Minkah is grumpy, but I kind of like it,” Tomlin said, smiling.
Fitzpatrick’s return would be welcome news for a Steelers defense that hasn’t been healthy all season, but just got two playmakers back against the Saints.
Outside linebacker TJ Watt and safety Damontae Kazee returned against the Saints, and both made an impact on the game. Watt finished the game with four tackles while Kazee’s fourth quarter interception led to a Steelers touchdown to give them a 20-10 lead.
Watt hadn’t played since tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 1, while Kazee played for the first time this year after breaking his forearm during the team’s final preseason game and requiring surgery.
Happy with the running game: The Steelers have struggled to run the ball all season, but finally got the ground game going against the Saints. The 217 rushing yards are the most for the Steelers since 2016. Running back Najee Harris ran for 99 yards, the most he’s rushed for since Week 17 of last season. Jaylen Warren rushed for 37 yards and quarterback Kenny Pickett rushed for a season-high 51 yards. All three – and wide receiver George Pickens – had runs of 20-plus yards against the Saints.
“I just thought Naj ran well. I thought our line ran off the ball. I thought we got hats on hats. I thought Jaylen was solid as well,” Tomlin said. “I thought the prudent use of quarterback mobility added to that. Kenny did a nice job running, extending and taking care of the ball while doing so.”
Pleased with Pickett’s progress: Tomlin again voiced support for his quarterback on Tuesday, saying he thinks the rookie has grown over the course of the season.
“It's been really impressive. I think his general growth, if you'd have asked me to summarize the rate of growth, the range of growth, it's been really impressive in all areas and I think it's reasonable to expect it to continue,” Tomlin said.
Pickett has shown flashes at times but has put up some ugly stats since taking over the job in the second of the team’s Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Pickett has thrown just two touchdowns to eight interceptions while rushing for three scores. He’s completed 66.7 percent of his passes but has missed open receivers and made some bad decisions that have led to turnovers.
However, Pickett didn’t throw an interception against the Saints. With the running game gaining traction, he also didn’t have to throw the ball as much. Pickett threw the ball 30 times against New Orleans, the fewest attempts for him in a full game this season.
Tomlin added that while he’s been pleased with Pickett’s growth, there’s still plenty of room for the rookie to improve.
“He's got to get better and play better each and every week. We expect that. he expects that,” Tomlin said. “There's a lot of meat on the bone in all areas of his game, but that's not a wild statement because he is a young guy.”
Wright still the kicker: The Steelers are sticking with Matthew Wright as kicker after he missed two field goals in the second half against the Saints, Tomlin said on Tuesday. The Steelers signed Wright from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Nov. 9, a day before kicker Chris Boswell was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Boswell has to miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve.
Tomlin said following the game that there were some things operationally that could have been better on Wright’s missed field goals.
Injury updates: In addition to the news about Fitzpatrick, Tomlin said running back Najee Harris has some knee discomfort, but expects Harris to play against the Bengals. Tomlin added Harris’ knee may limit his practice participation early in the week. The coach said left guard Kevin Dotson may also be limited in practice with a hip injury and his practice participation would determine whether he will play on Sunday.
Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is still dealing with a hamstring injury. Witherspoon initially injured his hamstring in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. He missed the next four games before returning in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Witherspoon was benched at halftime of the Eagles game after wide receiver AJ Brown burned him for two touchdowns. Witherspoon did not practice in the week leading up to the Saints game, again landing on the injury report with a hamstring injury.
