Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.