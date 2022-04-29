SOMERSET, Pa. – Suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' bail was revoked Friday, confining him to his mother's home with an electronic ankle monitor until trial.
Through a supervised release plan, Thomas must stay at the Windber home at all times with an alcohol monitoring device and "GPS" bracelet to avoid going to prison to await trial.
Court-appointed Judge Timothy Creany, a Cambria County senior judge, ordered Thomas to avoid any contact with his wife or anyone else associated with the charges against him – and to follow all probation reporting guidelines.
Failure to follow those rules would result in "immediate incarceration," he added.
The ruling concluded a more than two-hour hearing held after prosecutors from the state Office of Attorney General motioned for Thomas' Somerset County bond to be revoked due to a continued "pattern of violent behavior."
That now includes charges that he assaulted his wife in 2021 and summary offenses stemming from allegations that he taunted a man who is a prosecution witness after striking the man's car shortly after midnight March 31 in Windber as well as two other described incidents that do not include charges.
Senior AG's office deputies Patrick Schulte and Tomm A. Mutschler pushed for Thomas to await trial in prison, saying he "flagrantly" violated his previous bond conditions by pursuing a known case witness and then allegedly taunting him while a police officer was nearby.
The deputies also cited incidents detailed in their motion that included an incident where Thomas allegedly followed his wife, Amy, into Windber Police Department's parking lot earlier this spring and a 911 call on April 9 from an alleged witness who reported that the woman was being assaulted.
No charges have been filed in either of those incidents.
Latest allegations
Amy Thomas took the witness stand Friday, telling the court she has not reported any allegations against her husband and does not intend to.
She indicated the same about a May 2021 incident that has led to charges, after a woman told law enforcement officials earlier this month that she saw Thomas hitting his wife in the face and head during a FaceTime call while they were in a moving vehicle.
Prosecutors said that was evidence of the danger Thomas poses regardless, adding that they have credible testimony from the woman who said she witnessed the incident and photographed Amy Thomas' injuries that support the charges.
Schulte said prosecutors have a long list of witnesses they could call to support their motion and the danger Thomas posed – but they declined to call witnesses after Thomas' defense counsel agreed not to challenge the fact that new allegations were being made – or their specifics during the hearing.
Creany said it was within his right to weigh prosecutors' information as it was outlined the the AG's motion – even without the testimony.
Bond debate
Ryan Tutera, one of Thomas’ two defense attorneys, argued a major piece of the bond revocation request resulted from a case that includes new assault misdemeanors that are alleged to have occurred before Thomas' bond was set – making it "impossible" to go back in time to apply them against the bond stipulations Thomas was given later on his sexual assault charges in late 2021.
He also pointed to Amy Thomas' testimony challenging the story, and argued the other incidents involved minor traffic infractions and incidents documented in a court motion but not supported by criminal charges.
Prosecutors saw it differently.
They said Thomas didn't just show a pattern of "danger" but also violated a specific condition of bond, prohibiting contact with witnesses.
"He taunted a witness ... in front of a police officer," Mutschler said, noting that the level of offenses filed in the case weren't relevant.
"This is a dangerous person that cannot be trusted with his freedom until trial," Schulte said.
"(Thomas) behavior is why we're here ... not anyone else's," he said.
Creany cited the March 31 traffic altercation and allegations of abuse April 9 by Thomas against his wife – regardless of "whether she acknowledges or believes it" – as sufficient proof Thomas violated his bond conditions.
In a common step regarding house arrest eligibility, Creany's sentence ordered Thomas to Somerset County Jail but enabled him to report to the county's probation office to undertake the application process for electronic monitoring and probation oversight.
Thomas' mother, Christine, testified she would serve as his court-approved custodian and report any probation violations to police.
Security precautions
Thomas is currently scheduled to appear for trial in September on allegations that he unlawfully entered another Windber acquaintance's home carrying beer – then sexually assaulted and strangled her.
His law license has been suspended, preventing him from overseeing his office and Somerset County Salary Board halted his pay late last year.
The high-profile case has drawn continued attention – and a recent decorum order reminding attorneys and parties involved to avoid litigating the case outside court, something Creany repeated Friday – a day after Amy Thomas made statements to a Tribune-Democrat reporter. As presidingjudge, Creany is seeking to bring the case to trial before Somerset County citizens who would decide the assault charges based only on evidence and testimony presented in court.
Friday's abrupt bail revocation hearing resulted in heightened security that included both county sheriff's deputies and support by Somerset Borough Police, who used hand-held metal detectors to scan attendees.
Sheriff Dusty Weir said the steps were taken out of an abundance of caution – not any type of specific concern – and that no incidents occurred before or during the proceeding.
Afterward, Thomas left the courthouse with a deputy escort and walked one block down the street to Somerset County Adult Probation to process paperwork and receive his monitoring devices.
County probation staff referred calls on Thomas' probation status to Chief Dave Roman, who did not return two messages for comment.
But county jail staff confirmed that Thomas received his ankle device and was not reporting to their custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.