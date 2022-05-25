SOMERSET, Pa. – Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was granted court approval Wednesday to work at his father's Windber auto garage.
That was one of two job possibilities Thomas' defense attorney, Ryan Tutera, discussed with the court, after advising Thomas "can't financially fend for himself" or his family, which includes two children.
With Thomas' law license and pay suspended since December – and with Thomas now under electronic monitoring and house arrest – Supreme Court- appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany granted the approval on the condition that he avoids certain "exclusion" zones, including the alleged sexual assault victim's residence.
That residence is also on the same end of Windber.
For Thomas to be eligible, he must follow a set route that avoids the Windber woman's property and her workplace. And he will only be permitted to travel during time periods set by the county probation office, Creany added.
With a specific schedule in place, Creany said that will also provide the criminal case's alleged victim the ability to avoid traveling that corridor during those agreed-upon hours.
Somerset County Probation Officer Dave Roman noted that a designated exclusion zone around the woman's workplace would also be imposed.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte said he did not oppose the judge's choice, providing that proper safeguards were set and then followed by Thomas.
In Pennsylvania, it is common for people serving house arrest to be permitted to continue working. But such arrangements require separate court approval and probation office oversight to ensure any concerns are addressed.
Thomas, who is currently facing charges or citations in three separate cases, was earning $185,000 a year as the county's top prosecutor before a Supreme Court-ordered suspension of his license was issued in late November.
County salary board officials voted Dec. 1 to temporarily halt his pay until the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board issues a final decision.
Thomas is accused of entering a woman's home without permission in September 2021 and sexually assaulting and strangling her before she was able to flee.
State police allege that Thomas only agreed to leave the residence after she told him she wouldn't contact the authorities.
Thomas has been on house arrest with electronic monitoring since his bail was revoked April 29 for reasons that included allegations he struck a prosecution witness' vehicle and taunted him sometime after midnight in late March.
Creany revoked Thomas' bond but he has been permitted to stay at his parents' residence while on electronic and alcohol monitoring.
The exact hours Thomas would be permitted to travel for work were not immediately set Wednesday during the hearing.
A web advertisement promotes the Thomas family's 12th Street garage as a Monday through Friday shop that offers brake repair, towing, inspections and other automotive work.
Schulte and Thomas' attorney, Ryan Tutera, initially told the judge they discussed the possibility of Thomas pursuing a job with Verizon Wireless.
But Creany said he was uneasy about that possibility, saying it would place him in a busy retail setting with "much more" community contact and interaction compared to a "contained" auto garage with his father.
Thomas, who has pleaded not guilty to the accusations against him, is currently awaiting a September trial in Somerset County.
He also faces a June 22 hearing stemming from the late-March pursuit incident in Windber.
