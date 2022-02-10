BREVARD, N.C. – Candice Wellington said her husband, John, survived a life-threatening case of appendicitis this past December thanks to an emergency appendectomy at Watauga Medical Center.
On Dec. 10, John said he was experiencing stomach pain. After two days, the pain was excruciating, and he checked into Transylvania Regional Hospital. Almost 24 hours later, however, John was on his way to Boone, N.C., in an ambulance – a 3 1/2-hour drive – when his appendix ruptured.
Luckily, the surgical team at Watauga Medical Center was top notch, the Wellingtons said, and John is on his way to a full recovery. The delay in emergency care, however, put his life at risk.
The Wellingtons wonder why it took so long to see a doctor and why there wasn't one any closer to home?
Donald Taylor is a professor of public policy at Duke University and researches comparative health systems and health policy. He said the reasons for a breakdown in health care delivery, as in John’s case, are threefold.
Hospitals have been under financial pressure for decades, Taylor said, and policy moves, such as North Carolina’s decision not to expand Medicaid, have made it more difficult for rural health systems to provide the services residents in more urban areas might receive.
Additionally, acquisitions across the United States, where larger health care systems are trying to get better linkages with community hospitals, are also a factor.
And then there’s COVID-19. In mid-December, the omicron variant began causing a sharp rise in infection rates, and hospital bed use rose accordingly throughout the country – likely why John Wellington couldn’t get in at a closer hospital.
Even without COVID-19, though, the disparities in rural health care that created the need for Wellington to be shipped out of county have existed for years.
“Those are some of the factors, and it comes down to a question of what’s the best way for a local hospital to utilize the assets it's got for public health?” Taylor said. “And that may not always match with what patients wish or want.”
For certain types of surgery, such as cardiac and orthopedic surgeries, Taylor said, there is evidence to suggest referring patients to surgeons who perform that procedure more often leads better patient outcomes – what’s known as the volume outcome relationship.
But there is also a financial incentive from large hospital systems to funnel patients from satellite hospitals to main hubs.
“The goal of these acquisitions, or developing networks, is the large hospitals are trying to get patients who need surgery into their place because that’s a way for them to fill their beds and utilize their services,” Taylor said.
That model, coupled with the stress COVID-19 has put on local hospitals, however, can lead to unintended consequences, like what happened to John.
“There’s some literature that would suggest for some types of surgeries, it might be better for the patient to get them in a more distant place that is higher volume, but that’s not typically an emergency surgery,” Taylor said. “That’s a planned (procedure). Somebody having appendicitis and having to go to Boone, and for it to take 24 hours, that’s kind of a breakdown. There’s no doubt about that.”
Candice Wellington said that while they were frustrated they weren’t able to see a doctor at TRH, the physician assistant and support staff at the hospital were great. They just worry the staffing levels may put other Transylvanians at risk.
“We should have a surgeon on call (on the weekend) for this community that we love so much,” she said. “That’s the outrage. The good thing is my husband survived. If that rupture had gotten into his system, forget it…I just can’t say enough about the ER staff here in Transylvania. They did everything the possibly could, and their hands were tied. and we never did see a doctor. They need help. We need help. This community needs help. I don’t understand how you can function. You’re not serving the people.”
Longtime Transylvania County physician and TRH board member Ruffin Benton said getting around the clock surgical coverage at TRH has been a goal since the hospital stopped having the staff to offer weekend surgery several years ago.
“There have been multiple efforts to provide 24/7, 365 coverage, and the complexity obviously has been such that it hasn’t happened,” Benton said.
One reason, Benton said, is it’s difficult these days to find general surgeons. They are in high demand, and many new residency graduates opt to work in bigger cities, with bigger hospitals and more equipment and money.
The profession has also changed drastically over the years.
“Forty to 60 years ago, the technological differential was not nearly what it is now,” Benton said. “We could do 80%, 90% of what they could do at Mission. But now we might be able to do 60-75% of what they can do at Mission because we don’t have the stuff they have. So, the technology is changing.”
