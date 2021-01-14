State Sen. Pat Stefano is taking the lead chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee at a timely moment.
At a time Pennsylvania remains in a COVID-19 crisis, it puts Stefano, R-Fayette, at the head of a committee that has has been part of the emergency response policy-making process – and also one that has at times been at odds with the Democratic governor who has directed much of the state-level response.
"Pennsylvania’s first responders have faced numerous recruiting and financial challenges over the past years. Despite these challenges, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they have continuously answered the call to serve. It is more important than ever that the legislature provide the training, resources, and support that these selfless men and women deserve, and I look forward to leading that charge, he said.
As chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, Stefano oversees legislation dealing with veteran-related and other military issues, as well as disaster preparation and emergency response. The committee has oversight of the Department of Military Affairs, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, and the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services under the Department of Health.
Stefano was appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman to serve as the committee's chairman for the 2020-21 legislative session.
He said he's excited for the opportunity to support the men and women who dedicated their lives "to protect our freedoms."
“Pennsylvania’s veterans and active military members have fought and continue to fight to protect our freedoms and the American way of life. I hold these brave citizens in the highest of regard, and I look forward to ensuring that a top priority of this committee is to take care of our veterans who have dedicated their lives to serving our country,” Stefano said.
Since summer, the committee has challenged Wolf's emergency declaration – and some of the safety mandates he's put into place through the move, including restrictions and closures on businesses.
Wolf has adapted his orders throughout the year but has resisted calls to end the declaration, saying the alternative – legislative votes by state Republican and Democrat lawmakers for every move – would slow down and possibly halt response efforts.
Stefano noted the committee is not backing down from its call, saying it the declaration has been in place for more than 10 months.
It has been used to change and suspend state laws, spend state and federal taxpayer dollars without the General Assembly’s approval, and prevent shuttered businesses from reopening with new safety measures in place,” he said, adding that should change.
Stefano represents a territory that covers Fayette, Somerset and part of Westmoreland counties.
