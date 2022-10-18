PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was quick to shut down any idea of a quarterback controversy at his Tuesday press conference, two days after Mitch Trubisky came off the bench after Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in the Steelers' 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Kenny Pickett’s in the concussion protocol," Tomlin said. "It’s my understanding that his work won’t be limited in any way in preparation, and so we’ll adhere to the protocol, and we'll follow that and let that be our guide in terms of participation.
“I'll say this: If he's cleared to play, he'll play.”
Tomlin went on to say that Pickett has been given full clearance to participate in Wednesday’s practice and will take all of his reps unless something changes.
When asked about his decision to stick with Pickett after Trubisky completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in relief on Sunday, Tomlin was succinct.
“There's really just not a lot to talk about," Tomlin said. "We're not gonna blow in the wind. We're gonna be somewhat steady. I've been consistent in my messaging regarding decision making in that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. We're not gonna flip the script now.”
Response to report of Trubisky-Johnson confrontation: Tomlin provided little clarity when he was asked about a report that surfaced this week from the Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. Dulac reported that multiple sources said Trubisky and wide receiver Diontae Johnson got into a heated confrontation at halftime of the Oct. 2 game against the New York Jets. Dulac reported that his sources said Johnson wanted Trubisky to throw him the ball more and Trubisky stood up for himself, and that’s when Pickett was told he would be starting the second half.
“If it were (true), do you think that I would share it with you in this environment? Probably not,” Tomlin said. “Our business is our business and I understand that in today's climate, oftentimes, there's leaks, our business gets in the street, but I'm not going to acknowledge it or confirm it or deny it in these settings. I'm just not. I ain't got enough hours in my day for it.
“The things that happen among collectives from time to time, it's normal business. Everyone wants to win,” Tomlin continued. “If it transpired, it’s good. It probably means there's a couple of guys that wanted to win. If it didn't transpire, it probably means that it should have, because we are aggressively pursuing victory and sometimes that's emotional.”
Praise for the secondary: Much like he did after Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay, Tomlin praised a secondary that was missing four of its top six players, leading to Josh Jackson and James Pierre starting at cornerback and Tre Norwood starting at safety. Quincy Wilson and Elijah Riley also saw snaps at cornerback and safety, respectively. Tom Brady threw for just 243 yards and a touchdown, and the unit did not allow a 100-yard receiver despite Tampa Bay’s talented receiving corps. The secondary was also effective in making quick tackles and not allowing the receivers to get many yards after receptions.
“I think the thing that stands out to me and reviewing the game is a cliché that we live by the standard is the standard," Tomlin said. "You know, those are just words. Oftentimes, I tell our team, through their efforts they make those words reality. I just thought Sunday was an example of that. We had a lot of young secondary guys who had an opportunity to ascend in some instances, reascend in other instances – a guy like James Pierre has played some for us in the past and had taken a step back in terms of his role and so it was an opportunity to reascend.”
Injury news: In addition to the update on Pickett, Tomlin said wide receiver Steven Sims, who was recently elevated to the team’s main kick and punt returner, may be limited in practice early in the week due to a hamstring injury. On Sunday, Sims averaged 7.7 yards per punt return and 37.3 yards per kickoff return against the Buccaneers, including an 89-yard kick return that led to a Steelers field goal.
Tomlin added that right guard James Daniels and inside linebacker Myles Jack both have ankle injuries, while defensive end Larry Ogunjobi has a knee injury. Center Mason Cole has been in and out of practice with a foot and ankle injury. Tomlin said they could be limited this week in practice.
The Steelers may get some members of the secondary back this week, as Tomlin announced that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and corners Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon are scheduled to practice in some capacity on Wednesday. Fitzpatrick and Sutton both missed the game against Tampa Bay, while Witherspoon hasn’t played since leaving the Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace both missed Sunday’s game due to concussions. Tomlin says while they haven’t received final clearances yet, it’s anticipated that they will, and both are scheduled to participate fully in Wednesday’s practice.
The Steelers will face the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
