PITTSBURGH – Joey Porter Jr. didn’t enjoy Pittsburgh Steelers training camp as a kid.
When Porter’s dad played for the Steelers, training camp always began on or around his birthday so the elder Porter would be leaving home and moving into the dorms at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. Porter Jr. would be going to work as a ball boy.
The team released its full training camp schedule following its final day of organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday and sure enough, players will report on July 26 – Porter’s 23rd birthday.
“I remember it’s always on my birthday or the day before so I kind of used to be mad about that,” Porter said.
While he’ll still be going to work on his birthday, Porter says his attitude towards training camp is a bit different.
“Now, I can actually celebrate it a little bit, because I’m actually going to be the one in Latrobe and not (my dad),” Porter said with a smile. “I feel like it’s great. I used to be a ball boy scrubbing the ball and watching them practice, but now I’m going to be the actual guy out there running around, so I’m happy.”
There’s no doubt plenty of eyes will be on Porter when training camp begins. Expectations for the Penn State product are high, but he’s received plenty of advice from his teammates so far.
“Everybody’s been coming up to me and giving me great advice on the game," Porter said. "All the corners been looking out, Levi (Wallace), JP (James Pierre), Pat (Peterson). Even the offensive guys telling me what I can work on, what I’m doing really well.”
Peterson has taken it upon himself to mentor both Porter and seventh round pick Cory Trice Jr. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro told The Tribune-Democrat this week that he believes Porter has all the intangibles to be an even better player than he’s been.
Porter was humbled by Peterson’s comments, who he called a future hall of famer.
“It means a lot. At the end of the day, that’s Patrick Peterson," Porter said. "I’ve been watching his highlights since I was a little kid. To be in the room with him and learn from him, that means a lot to me. Not even just me, but Cory, too. Just learning the game, soaking it up from (Peterson) means a lot.”
Porter is planning on hitting up Peterson on the links as well as on the football field in order to cram in all the wisdom the 12-year NFL veteran has to offer.
“I just told him that I’m going to get my golf clubs and go golfing with him," Porter said. "I know he’s a big golf guy. Just to do anything to really learn from him, I’m willing to do.”
Porter says Peterson is giving him pointers on just about everything – both what he should be doing on the field and off of it.
“He’s giving me tips on how to watch film, how to take care of my body before and after practice, what I should look for in my reads, steps in my press coverage, my off coverage, just little details about the game," Porter said. "What I see, route recognitions and stuff like that. It’s really just the whole game he’s giving me. It’s a lot, but it’s a good problem to have.”
