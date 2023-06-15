PITTSBURGH – After turning heads during 2022 offseason practices, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III seemed poised for a breakout year.
Austin’s speed – he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine – set him apart. During his college career at Memphis, Austin ran track and field in addition to playing football.
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky said following a training camp practice this past August that it seemed impossible to overthrow Austin.
“You just put it out there and you’re like, 'I don’t know if he’s going to get to it, and he runs underneath it.' He’s pretty quick,” Trubisky told reporters at the time.
Austin’s still waiting to make his debut in an NFL game. He sustained a Lisfranc injury just days before the team’s 2022 preseason opener. The injury wound up requiring surgery, keeping Austin on injured reserve for the entirety of his rookie season.
Austin has been present at offseason practices and he spoke to The Tribune-Democrat following Thursday’s final minicamp practice.
“I’ve been feeling very good, healthy, and just trying to continue to stay on top of my body,” Austin said. “I think I’m in a great place right now.”
Based on what he’s shown during offseason practices, the team again has high hopes for what Austin can bring to an offense that struggled to create big plays in 2022.
“He looks 100% to me,” Steelers tight end Connor Heyward told reporters this past week. “I don’t know if he’s 100%, but he’s doing everything. Even if it’s 90%, he’s probably still running a 4.3 (40-yard dash).”
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said on Wednesday that he’s excited about the unique skill set Austin brings to the offense.
“(Calvin’s) done a great job through last year’s camp before he got nicked up and then again now," Canada said, "so that’s been a real positive.”
Quarterback Kenny Pickett has mentioned Austin’s name numerous times when asked about players who can make an impact this fall. Austin said he and Pickett had a great connection immediately during the 2022 offseason. While Austin’s injury paused the development of their on-field chemistry, he said the two are friends and remained in regular contact.
“That’s another part of the chemistry building that people don’t talk about,” Austin said.
With Austin back on the field, the two have continued to develop chemistry. Austin has been one of Pickett’s favorite targets during offseason practices and he confirmed he’s caught a number of passes – some downfield – from Pickett in recent practices.
“We’re getting more comfortable and we’re getting that timing down,” Austin said.
The offense could look much different with Austin in it. While the team has two solid starting receivers in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, neither has the speed that Austin can provide – and that extra gear will force defenses to play the Steelers differently when Austin is on the field.
“It can open up a ton of things for a lot of other guys, too,” Austin said. “If it’s me having to take the top off the defense to get the ball, I’d love that, but if that’s me taking the top off the defense to open up something for somebody else, I’d love that as well.
“I just think I can be used out there to create a sense of a confusion and a sense of anxiousness for opposing defenses.”
Heyward concurs. He believes Austin can be a difference-maker on offense.
“He’s lightning fast,” Heyward said. “Just having his presence out there can really have the defense worry, ‘cause he can take the top off at any moment.”
