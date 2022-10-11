PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mince words during his Tuesday press conference.
“Largely, we were a disaster in all three phases of the game,” Tomlin said two days after the Buffalo Bills thoroughly dismantled the Steelers in a 38-3 victory in Orchard Park, New York.
The 35-point loss was the worst for the Steelers since 1989, when coach Chuck Noll’s team lost its opening game to the Cleveland Browns, 51-0.
The offense couldn’t find a rhythm or get into the end zone as receivers continued to drop balls and the run game didn’t gain any traction. The defense gave up explosive plays to Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his talented receivers. Special teams missed two field goals, fumbled a kickoff and the punting was inconsistent.
“When it’s that bad across the board, it starts with me,” Tomlin said.
The loss was the Steelers’ fourth straight and dropped their record to 1-4 on the year. Tomlin says there are no quick fixes.
“We're not going to cure our ills in one or a couple of good days, or a good plan or a good performance for that matter," Tomlin said. "The state that we're in, we got to put our heads down and work hard and diligently, and stay together for an extended period of time as we grind our way back to respectability.
“We didn't dig ourselves into this circumstance in one day. We're not going to dig ourselves out of this circumstance in one day, or one performance.”
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Steelers as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Pittsburgh this weekend at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s man versus himself when you’re in the state that we’re in,” Tomlin said. “You keep your mouth shut and you put your head down and work and wait for your next opportunity and that's not coming for us until Sunday.”
Offensive issues
With the Steelers offense still failing to produce many points, Tomlin said following the game he was open to changes, including on the coaching staff.
On Tuesday, Tomlin said he’s still confident in offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but added, “Confidence means very little. It’s what’s on tape. We understand that.
“I’m not changing for the sake of changing. I’m changing if I feel like it produces a better desired outcome in any area. We’re looking at those things. We’re open to those things, but not in an effort to quell the masses.”
However, Tomlin didn’t put the offensive struggles on his coordinator as he took responsibility for the unit’s problems as well.
“I’m not running and hiding," Tomlin said. "I’m highly involved with the offense and have been.”
Pickett’s performance
Quarterback Kenny Pickett made his first start against the Bills and despite the loss, Tomlin was encouraged by what he saw from the rookie. Pickett finished the day completing 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and an interception with a quarterback rating of 74.8.
“I liked a lot of what he did, but we lost and lost definitively, and so I don't know that we're seeking comfort in that regard,” Tomlin said. “I thought he was competitive. I thought he communicated well. I thought he made good and timely decisions.
“Nothing disappointing in terms of what we saw from him. We just need more of it. We got to get better. We have to get collectively better and he's a component of that.”
Brady 'an ageless wonder'
When the Buccaneers come to town on Sunday, it could possibly be the last time Brady will face the Steelers. Brady is in 23rd season in the NFL at age 45 and owns most quarterback records. He also owns a 12-3 against the Steelers in his career, including a 3-0 record in AFC championship games against Pittsburgh (2001, 2004 and 2016).
Tomlin had nothing but praise for the man considered the greatest of all-time.
“Tom is in control of it all," Tomlin said. "He distributes the ball. He makes good and timely decisions. He's an ageless wonder in terms of the things that he's able to do physically, but that's obviously been well-documented. (He) needs no endorsement for me.”
Sunday’s game will be the 16th time the Steelers will play Brady since he came into the league in 2000 and the 11th time for a Tomlin-led team. The coach says Brady is still as good as he was a decade ago.
“I don't see any limits in his play from a schematic standpoint," Tomlin said. "The same things that that made him special at 35, I see it at 45 – highly competitive, very good mechanically, field vision, ball placement, competitive. (He) could break the game down into a tight space and see the broad picture as well, inclusive in terms of his utilization of eligible.
“I mean, pick another time in the last 15-16 years we’ve played Tom and produce one of those quotes. Nothing much has changed.”
Injury news
The Steelers defensive backs are still ailing as five members of the secondary are dealing with injuries. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton are both dealing with injuries, while Levi Wallace is in the concussion protocol after being knocked out of the Bills game.
As for the safeties, Minkah Fitzpatrick continues to manage a knee injury that limited him in practice early last week. Terrell Edmunds missed the Buffalo game with a concussion, but Tomlin said Edmunds could be out of the concussion protocol soon.
The team is also banged up at tight end. Pat Freiermuth remains in the concussion protocol after being knocked out of Sunday’s game and Zach Gentry has a knee injury.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi left the Bills game with a back injury and defensive tackle Montravius Adams has a hip injury.
“Many of these will be management, if you will, and we’ll let their participation be our guide in terms of availability,” Tomlin said.
Wide receiver Steven Sims was not listed on the injury report after suffering an eye injury in pregame on Sunday. Tomlin expects Sims to be back for the Buccaneers game.
Tomlin had no updates on outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has not played since tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 1. ESPN reported late last week that Watt had also undergone arthroscopic knee surgery that could push back his return by a week or two and the Steelers are not expecting him to return until after the bye in Week 9.
