PITTSBURGH – Much like they did on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers again kept it in the family on Day 3.
The team used their first pick of the day to select Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig in the fourth round. Herbig’s older brother Nate, an interior offensive lineman, was signed by the Steelers in free agency and immediately started the push to get his younger brother to Pittsburgh.
“I already came in the building screaming it," Nate Herbig said. "Let’s get him here. Nick Herbig, stud. Absolute stud. I should be his agent.”
The younger Herbig is happy to be joining his brother and play for the Steelers.
“I’m at a loss for words," Nick Herbig said. "This is all I’ve dreamed about, to get a chance to play for the Steelers. Such a legendary organization and I get to play with my brother, so that’s all I could ever ask for.”
Herbig made 31 starts at outside linebacker during his time in Madison. His 6-foot-2, 240-pound frame has some labeling him a “tweener,” and speculating that he may play off-ball linebacker in the NFL, but outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin says that’s not the case.
“Right now, he’s going to start at outside linebacker," Martin said. "That’s where we have him at.”
Martin added that Herbig is athletic enough to play inside or outside linebacker, but the team plans to start him on the edge and “try to make a big-time player out of him there first.”
Herbig being able to play outside linebacker would fill a hole for the Steelers, who have had plenty of turnover at the third edge rusher spot behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith over the past few years.
“There’s not a lot of speculation, man, (Herbig) held down the same position that I watched T.J. play in that place,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “(Wisconsin) asked him to do a lot of things. You see them do NFL things. They rush. They drop. It’s fun watching Wisconsin tape for those reasons.”
The wait for the next Steelers selection was long. The team was without a pick in the fifth and sixth rounds, so several hours passed before the Steelers picked cornerback Cory Trice Jr. in the seventh round at No. 241.
The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Trice started 24 games at Purdue. He was ranked as a mid-round prospect by many draft analysts, but fell into the seventh round of the draft, likely due to his injury history. Trice tore the ACL in his left knee in 2021 and began the 2022 season wearing a knee brace. He also had a groin injury in 2022.
Trice told reporters that he feels great and is ready to go. The Steelers didn’t seem concerned with his prior injuries.
“I’m not sure (why he fell). A lot of times, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and some people like certain things,” Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown said. “I know what I like. I know what we like here. I know what we need. So, I’m really not sure about why the other teams did not pick him up before now, but I’m just glad he’s available for us to pick him up.”
Trice became the second big press corner the Steelers took in this year’s draft after they selected 6-foot-2, 193-pound Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State in the second round. Trice is excited about playing with another corner from the Big Ten.
“Oh man, look at us," Trice said. "We’re both good press corners. Both of us can tackle. We’re just going to go in there and do everything we can do to win.”
Trice played some safety at Purdue before moving to cornerback. He feels he’s a corner in the NFL, but says he’s willing to do anything to help the team win.
“I’m just happy to be here,” Trice said. “I’m just happy they took a chance on me, and I just promise you that the Steelers fans, Steelers Nation, they will not regret it.”
With their final selection, the Steelers took offensive lineman Spencer Anderson from Maryland with pick No. 251. Anderson started 32 games for the Terrapins, making starts at all five offensive line positions during his Maryland career.
Anderson’s versatility could be key as the Steelers continue to build depth along the offensive line.
“In the NFL, snaps are limited and seasons are limited when you’re stuck at one position so I feel like me adding the versatility to the team is definitely a bonus,” Anderson said. “Teams usually travel with seven to eight linemen, if that. It’s always a good help when you can help at all five spots on the offensive line.”
The Steelers draft was universally lauded and both Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan feel good about it.
“(It was a) productive weekend," Khan said. "I really feel like we’re a better football team today than we were at 7:59 p.m. on Thursday. I can’t wait until we get to the rookie minicamp in a couple weeks and really see our new Steelers in action. It’s going to be fun.”
