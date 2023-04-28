PITTSBURGH – For the second time in the last quarter century, the Pittsburgh Steelers called the name Joey Porter at the 2023 NFL Draft – but this time, it was cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Steelers outside linebacker Joey Porter. The younger Porter was drafted at No. 32 overall with the first pick of the second round.
Porter played collegiately at Penn State after graduating from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, a suburb north of Pittsburgh. His father was drafted by the Steelers in the third round at No. 73 overall by the Steelers in 1999 out of Colorado State and played for the team through the 2006 season.
The Steelers and younger Porter were frequently connected throughout the draft process. Many draft analysts mocked Porter to the Steelers at No. 17, but the team traded up to No. 14 to select offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Porter was in Kansas City for the first night of the draft on Thursday, but was not selected and returned home to Pittsburgh.
“Last night, I was mad. I had an edge in me,” Porter said, “but this is the perfect way to end my day right here. I just forgot all about last night.”
Porter said his first-round snub has motivated him even more.
“I’m ready and I got a chip on my shoulder. I’m trying to prove myself,” Porter said.
Porter already has an existing relationship with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and is close friends with Tomlin’s son, Dino. Though he was disappointed to not be a first-rounder, he said he understands the NFL is a business.
“Me and Coach T. have a great relationship," Porter said. "I’m close with his family. Me and Dino Tomlin are great friends, we talk every day basically. It was business at the end of the day and that’s what he told me.”
There was plenty of speculation that the Steelers would trade out of the 32nd pick, but they stood pat to select the hometown kid.
Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin thinks Porter’s size – he’s 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds – could cause problems for opposing offenses.
“He's tall. He’s strong. He’s long. He gets his hands on receivers," Austin said. "He's a big target to draw. I think that's something with quarterbacks. That length is an issue, because he does have a big radius to be able to get back to a ball that he may look like he's out of position.”
Austin said Porter will have every opportunity to compete for starting time.
The team received the No. 32 pick from the Chicago Bears in return for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a transaction completed just before the trade deadline this past November.
Porter said he wasn’t expecting the Steelers to take him on Friday night, but always had it in the back of his mind that it could happen, but nearly had his hopes dashed again.
“When they were on the clock and the time was winding down, I was, like, 'Dang, they might not get me today,' ” Porter recalled. “Then I saw that 412 number pop up and I was, like, 'OK, I’m coming home.' ”
The Steelers further bolstered their defense with their original second-round pick when they selected Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton at No. 49.
Austin says Benton will initially play at nose tackle, a crucial position for the Steelers, especially against division opponents.
“it’s an important position for us. If you’re going to beat Cleveland, you better be able to stop (Nick) Chubb,” Austin said. “If you’re going to beat to Baltimore, you better be able to stop the run. If you’re going to beat Cincinnati, you better be able to stop Joe Mixon.”
Benton says he’s known for stopping the run, but added, “I feel like at Pittsburgh I can develop into a great pass rusher.”
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Janesville, Wisconsin, native made a pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh and said he feels comfortable with the Steelers – especially with fellow Badgers T.J. Watt, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Nate Herbig on the roster.
Benton said being drafted by the Steelers is awesome.
“The Steelers have been a good team since I’ve known about football,” Benton said.
The Steelers traded out of No. 80 to swap third-round picks with the Carolina Panthers, moving down to No. 93 and picking up a fourth round pick (No. 132) in the process. The team selected Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.
Washington was projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick, but concerns about knee swelling at the NFL Scouting Combine caused Washington to fall. He told the media on a conference call that while he had knee swelling, he’s never had an injury or torn anything in his knee, but added he had minor surgery on his knee cartilage. Washington says he feels great, health-wise.
Washington said he had a “good feeling” the Steelers would take him and is thrilled to be joining former Georgia teammates Broderick Jones and George Pickens in Pittsburgh.
“It’s a dream come true,” Washington said.
He added that he felt like he had a “special connection” to the team when he made a pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot-7 tight end will give the Steelers offense a huge target for quarterback Kenny Pickett and another blocker for running back Najee Harris. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is excited about Washington’s skill set.
“It's all over the tape. He's a giant human being that takes pride in blocking, enjoys being a blocker. He’s been quoted as saying he’s the sixth offensive lineman,” Canada said. “I do think he can catch balls. They had so many weapons in Georgia. I'm not sure his totals are maybe what you might think, but he is definitely a blocker.”
Washington caught 28 balls for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. During his collegiate career, he had 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in 36 games.
“He is a really, really good person,” Canada added. “Likes football, likes being physical. Really excited about him.”
Washington says he’s a physical player and thinks he can help the Steelers.
“Without question, that’s all I do (is play physically),” Washington said. “Then you surround that offense with players like George and Kenny and other players on the team, and that’s it. That’s a Super Bowl.”
The NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday with rounds 4-7 and begins at noon. The Steelers currently hold picks no. 132, 241, and 251.
