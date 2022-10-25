Much like he said in the immediate aftermath of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin reiterated at his Tuesday press conference that the difference in the game was turnovers.
“I'd say that they took advantage of their interception opportunities, and we didn't,” Tomlin said.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw three interceptions, including two that came in the final three minutes of the game, while the Steelers defense dropped four interceptions over the course of the game.
The dropped interceptions were the only stain on a defense that otherwise played well, pitching a shutout in the second half – no small feat when the Dolphins offense features quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
“Obviously, there's a lot of variables at play in terms of determining winning and losing," Tomlin said. "The turnover component of the game being as significant as it is, putting offenses on short fields and things of that nature, increasing the probability of scoring. I just thought that that was significant. Another reason I thought it was significant is that it was one of the things that we stressed in game prep – that we would get our hands on some balls, potentially in play and the quality of our play would be defined by whether or not we were able to catch them as a defense or not and we weren't. There are consequences of that.”
This Sunday, the Steelers will take on the Eagles in Philadelphia. The Eagles are the NFL’s lone undefeated team at 6-0 and lead the league in turnover margin at plus-12, having turned over the ball just twice in their first six games.
Pickett’s picks: Of the 14 turnovers the Eagles have forced, nine have been interceptions. Pickett has now thrown seven interceptions in 12 quarters. Despite the challenge of playing an Eagles defense that has excelled in picking off the football, Tomlin said he hasn’t had any special conversations with Pickett regarding ball security.
“I’m not overly communicating those conversations," Tomlin said. "He's playing and playing to win. There's some things to be learned, but they're not producing unusual conversations between he and I regarding that.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball every week. That's our mindset. I'm just highlighting the reasons why Philadelphia is a 6-0 group, but in terms of our agenda, our preparedness, our focus how we develop our plans and his role in it, ball security is a significant component week in and week out.”
Pickett’s final throw of the Dolphins game was his third and final interception of the night. On second-and-2 at the Miami 25 with 25 seconds remaining in the game, Pickett threw to the end zone for Diontae Johnson, but was picked off by Noah Igbinoghene. On the play, it appeared Pickett had plenty of room to run for the first down and get out of bounds to stop the clock.
Tomlin said Pickett was allowed to run in that scenario, or any sequence.
"He's always allowed. You’ve got to give a quarterback latitude to do what comes natural, particularly those with mobility,” Tomlin said. “The only framework that I put on it is I say the prudent use of mobility because with quarterback mobility comes exposure and risk, and so we need to proceed prudently. That’s the only guardrail, if you will, that I put on him from that perspective.”
Despite Pickett’s late interceptions against the Dolphins, Tomlin says he’s enjoyed watching his rookie quarterback respond to difficult situations, whether it’s been coming in at halftime of the Jets game on Oct. 2 or trying to lead the team down the field for a game-winning score this past Sunday.
“He is a fish in water," Tomlin said. "It's a natural act for him. He's a competitor. He's got a thirst for it. It's been fun being in those circumstances. Obviously, we want the outcomes to be different, but to communicate with him professionally and to watch him operate, to watch his demeanor, to watch his approach to those circumstances, it’s exciting and refreshing.”
Pass rush needs to improve: Tomlin said on Tuesday that he’s encouraged by the defense’s performance over the past two weeks. The Steelers defense allowed just 18 points to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers before giving up just 16 to the Dolphins offense.
However, Tomlin says the pass rush needs to get better.
Since the team’s Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in which the defense recorded seven sacks of quarterback Joe Burrow – the game where outside linebacker T.J. Watt was injured – the Steelers defense has just five sacks in the past six games. The unit failed to record a sack against the Dolphins, the third game this season in which the defense hasn’t had a sack.
“We’ve got to get more pressure on the quarterback," Tomlin said. "We’ve got to find ways to do that and particularly when you’re faced with the challenge we’re faced with this week from a quarterback mobility standpoint. We got to get home more. That’s something that could increase the turnover opportunities that we lacked, particularly last week.”
Injury news: Tomlin announced cornerback Levi Wallace has a shoulder injury, which puts his availability for the Eagles game in question, while cornerback Josh Jackson may be limited in practice early this week as he deals with a groin injury.
The coach had no updates on outside of Watt, who has been on injured reserve since Sept. 15 with a torn pectoral muscle, though Steelers sideline reporter Missi Matthews said following Tomlin’s press conference that she saw Watt go through his normal pregame warmups in Miami on Sunday night, which could be an indication that he’s getting closer to returning.
Tomlin also had no update on fourth-round draft pick wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the season after suffering a foot injury in training camp and missing the entirety of the preseason. With Austin beginning to practice on Oct. 5 and the team having 21 days to determine whether he would be promoted to the active roster or remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, the rookie’s season may be over before it even began.
Tomlin made no mention of cornerback Akhello Witherspoon or wide receiver/return specialist Steven Sims, both of whom missed the Dolphins game with hamstring injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.