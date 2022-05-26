PITTSBURGH – To say it’s been an offseason of change for the Pittsburgh Steelers is an understatement.
Gone are long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and General Manager Kevin Colbert. Roethlisberger retired earlier this year following 18 seasons with the Steelers while Colbert just wrapped up his final draft as general manager after first being hired as director of football operations in 2000.
On Friday morning the Steelers will introduce Omar Khan as Colbert’s successor. The team announced Khan’s promotion to general manager on Wednesday. Khan has been with the Steelers since 2001, when he was hired by the team as football administration coordinator and worked his way up through the organization, being named vice president of football and business administration in 2016.
As coach Mike Tomlin heads into his 16th season, many changes have occurred on the coaching staff since the end of 2021. The team has a new defensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, offensive line coach, and a new senior defensive assistant in former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
One constant with the Steelers is the leadership of Cam Heyward. The defensive end is the unquestioned leader in the locker room as he enters his twelfth season with the team, spending the last seven as captain of the defense.
Heyward says things are always changing but he wants to be that steadying force for the Steelers.
“Just being a vessel, being someone people can rely on so guys can learn and make sure everyone’s up to speed,” Heyward said after the Steelers wrapped up Week 1 of organized team activities on Thursday.
With the Roethlisberger’s retirement, the offense lost not just its quarterback but its leader and longest tenured player as well. Heyward believes second-year running back Najee Harris has some of the qualities necessary to take on a leadership role on offense.
“I look at a guy like Najee. He had a really good rookie year and now we’re asking him to get the brunt of the load with a new quarterback, new pieces all around, but I just like the way he competes and holds guys accountable,” Heyward said.
Claypool looking to improve
Another young offensive player, third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool, is also stepping up to take more of a leadership role in a young receiving group that includes two rookies.
“I think it’s the first time on the Steelers where I’ve felt like my voice is being actively heard and I’m taking that seriously,” Claypool said. “I’m trying to help the young guys because I was there last year and two years ago.”
Part of Claypool trying to lead by example was showing up for OTAs, which are voluntary.
“Everyone's here. I didn't want to be at home when all these guys were getting reps together, so I thought it was important,” Claypool said.
While Claypool’s stats remained relatively consistent from 2020 to 2021, there was one notable drop-off – after catching nine touchdown passes and rushing for two more in his rookie season, he scored just two touchdowns in 2021.
Claypool acknowledged some of the areas he would like to improve upon from last season.
“A lot of the 50-50 balls, I wouldn’t stay on my feet, so I gotta stay on my feet. I gotta get a little more YAC (yards after catch), I feel like. And I can’t be dropping passes,” Claypool said.
The wide receiver also said last season has motivated him to prove he can be better.
“I always try to be the best receiver in the league,” Claypool said. “People spin it like, I don't care, but I do care, and I do work my ass off every day, and I’ll keep doing that until I’m the best receiver in the league.”
Johnson not present
Claypool also confirmed that wide receiver Diontae Johnson was not present for OTAs this week.
“I know Diontae, he's grinding no matter where he is. I know a lot of people are looking into it, but I wouldn’t look into it too much because he's perfecting his craft and he's gonna come and ball out,” Claypool said of Johnson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Rush defense looking to bounce back
The season may be more than three months away, but Heyward is ready to turn the page after the Steelers rush defense was ranked last in the league, allowing an average of 146 rushing yards per game last year.
While Heyward was named a first team All-Pro in 2021, injuries to his fellow starting defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt could not be overcome, leading to a porous run defense.
“Obviously, our rush defense wasn’t where it needed to be. There are a lot of things that attributed to that – injuries, younger guys, guys need to step up. We have to play with better technique. But I look forward to attacking those,” Heyward said. “As a leader, I take accountability for that and make sure that that doesn’t happen again.”
