JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The political détente that led to state Rep. Mark Rozzi becoming Pennsylvania Speaker of the House appears to have crumbled.
Rozzi, a Democrat from Berks County, was nominated by state Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, as a compromise candidate in the closely divided chamber.
The understanding was that Rozzi would then become an independent.
But, to date, Rozzi is still listed as a member of the Democratic Party at the House website.
On Monday, Gregory sent a letter to Rozzi, asking him to resign. The two have been close friends and political allies, united over being survivors of childhood sexual abuse.
The letter was shared with The Tribune-Democrat.
“The bonds of trust between friends – as close as you and I have been – are now broken,” Gregory wrote.
“As as result of your broken promises, I must sadly and respectfully ask for you to immediately resign the office of Speaker.”
Rozzi did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.
