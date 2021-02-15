The Cambria County Republican Party plans to consider censuring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in response to his guilty vote in former President Donald Trump's recent impeachment trial.
Toomey was one of seven GOP senators to support convicting Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that temporarily disrupted the Electoral College certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Republicans in Washington, Centre, Clarion, Lawrence and York counties have already censured Toomey, Pennsylvania's junior senator, according to pittsburgh.cbslocal.com. The state Republican Party is also thinking about holding a meeting to discuss Toomey's vote.
Cambria County's Republican committee is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the matter.
“There's a draft, but we have to make sure everybody's OK with what's in it,” Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said. “I've seen throughout the state other counties have gotten very specific, some have gotten very broad. It's one of those things we've got to wait and see what the committee, as a group, wants to do.”
Kulback said the motivation for considering censure is “just the disappointment of Toomey's handling of the whole impeachment process.”
All Democrats and independents voted “guilty,” bringing the final count to 57-43. But, with a two-thirds supermajority needed for conviction, Trump, a Republican, was acquitted.
Toomey said Trump engaged in a “dishonest, systematic attempt” to convince supporters he won the election, made legal challenges that “failed due to a complete lack of evidence,” “applied intense pressure on state and local officials to reverse the election outcomes in their states,” “summoned thousands of people to Washington, D.C., inflamed their passions by repeating disproven allegations about widespread fraud” and “urged that mob to march on the Capitol.”
In a conference call Saturday with reporters, Toomey said: “As a result of President Trump’s actions, for the first time in American history, the transfer of presidential power was not peaceful. A lawless attempt to retain power by a president was one of the founders' greatest fears motivating the inclusion of the impeachment authorities in the U.S. Constitution.”
Toomey has already announced that he does not plan to seek re-election in 2022.
“Look, I don’t want to get into a lot of counterfactual,” Toomey said. “I approached this based on the evidence that was in front of us, some of which I witnessed personally, all of which was discussed in the trial. I did what I thought was right and I would certainly like to think that regardless of my political circumstances or whether I was running for office again or not I would do the same thing.”
