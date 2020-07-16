Greater Johnstown High School got an early and unexpected test of its planning for sports during the COVID-19 pandemic when, last month, a boys basketball player who was competing in a summer league tested positive for the virus.
In accordance with the district’s health and safety re-socialization plan, maintenance staff performed a thorough cleaning after administrators were alerted to the positive test and all play and practice was suspended.
Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the plan “proved to be a valuable tool in mitigating the spread of the virus to others.”
The player who tested positive was asymptomatic. The Greater Johnstown coaches and players underwent testing for COVID-19 and the results came back negative, according to the school district. One player declined to be tested and was held in quarantine until the necessary 14 days had passed.
That experience could serve as a test case for other districts, with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association moving forward with plans to begin fall sports seasons on time.
The PIAA made the decision during a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, when Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said the organization will follow the guidelines set forth by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, the state Department of Health and Department of Education.
“You heard loud and clear from the board we want to grab as much as we can," Lombardi told members of the media after the Zoom meeting. "We want to get kids moving. We want kids to be kids."
While football typically is considered the marquee fall sport that draws the most fans and interest, other PIAA fall programs include boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls golf, girls tennis, girls field hockey and girls volleyball.
“Our philosophy is we’re going to make our best efforts to get whatever we can, as much as we can, for every student-athlete in the state so they can participate in athletics,” the director said.
Lombardi said the PIAA, like the districts it serves, has adapted to life amid the COVID-19 pandemic while facing the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus and safety restrictions.
“It’s gut wrenching. It’s very difficult. It changes daily,” he said. “Plans that could be made or developed for tomorrow could be changed as quickly as tomorrow. It’s an ever-changing circumstance that everyone has and we’re doing our best to navigate.”
'Good foundation' to return
The PIAA said heat acclimatization for football will begin on Aug. 10, with the first practice date for fall sports set for Aug. 17.
The scholastic sports decision came on the same day the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference suspended all fall sports through Dec. 31.
Earlier, the Ivy League, Patriot League and Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference announced cancellations or postponements of fall events.
The Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 announced that their athletic programs would only compete within their respective conferences in the fall.
These developments come only a few months after the PIAA took unprecedented steps by canceling spring sports and the conclusion of the popular boys and girls basketball tournaments.
Those basketball championship events had been rolling along in March when reports of the COVID-19 threat gradually became a part of day-to-day conversation and concerns.
The later rounds of the PIAA basketball tournaments and part of the swimming and diving championships were lost. Then the entire spring sports schedule was wiped out as schools turned to online classes and other educational tools.
The state observed stay-at-home orders on a county-by-county basis for months. As regions began to move from red to yellow to the green phase under Wolf’s reopening plan, the PIAA and its members explored the best ways to begin preparing for fall sports.
“Each school has to fill out a health and safety plan and a return-to-school plan,” Lombardi said. “With them following guidelines from the Department of Health, they should have a good foundation for their local school plan.”
Wolf and the education department announced on June 10 the guidelines to allow PIAA schools to resume voluntary sports-related activities for the first time since the pandemic brought the scholastic sports world to a halt.
Schools throughout the state began assembling their plans for approval by their respective school boards.
While the PIAA intends to play this fall, Lombardi and the board emphasized that the situation remains fluid and that the PIAA will follow Wolf's lead.
When asked what factors potentially could impact teams' ability to play their fall seasons, Lombardi said:
“If they close down schools, I think that’s a no-brainer. Absent of closing schools, if we have the ability that we have now, we’re going to proceed and try to get as much in (as possible). The out-of-school programs are playing (this summer). Why can’t we?”
Safety plans, restrictions
School districts and athletic departments have had to adjust on short notice. That was evident after Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on July 1 discussed the governor’s business safety measures that require people to wear masks.
Questions about how the measures would affect athletes and coaches soon reached the PIAA.
Coaches and spectators are required to wear face coverings or masks, but athletes are not required to wear masks while actively engaged in workouts or competition that prevents them from wearing face coverings, according to the PIAA. Athletes must, however, wear face coverings when idle on the sidelines, while entering or exiting a school facility, or anytime that six feet of social distancing is not possible.
Each school was required to update its Health and Safety plan, if already submitted to the PDE, to reflect the new order. The PIAA also said any revised plan must, once again, be approved by the district or school board.
According to the state guidelines announced in June, “any sports-related activities in Yellow or Green phased counties must adhere to the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 people in yellow, 250 in green) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50% of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law. During the Yellow and Green phases of reopening, sports-related activities at the PK-12 level are limited to student athletes, coaches, officials, and staff only. The addition of visitors and spectators will be contingent upon future health conditions within the state and local communities."
PIAA District 10's Conneaut Area School District was the first in Crawford County to indicate it would close certain athletic events to fans.
Athletic Director John Acklin said the school will not allow fans at football games and probably volleyball matches as well, because of the state mandate limiting the number of people at events to 50.
Home football games and girls volleyball matches will be streamed live at no cost to fans.
“It would be difficult and unfair to choose who those 50 might be,” Acklin said. “For girls volleyball, the feeling is that it might be too difficult to have social distancing in the gymnasium as well as controlling who can sit where.
“If the state changes any of these guidelines prior to the start of the season, then we will make changes as well. Obviously, we want as many fans as possible to see our teams compete and likewise our All-Sports Boosters’ major funding is a direct result of our concession stands being open.”
'Fabric of American society'
Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil described Greater Johnstown's plan for allowing people to enter its sports facilities:
“We have broken it down into tiers. Under Tier 1, we classify that as essential. That would be athletes, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff and security. Tier 2 is preferred. That’s the media. Tier 3 is spectators and vendors such as concession stands or boosters selling T-shirts.”
Pfeil said Greater Johnstown also will live-stream events, which will enable some fans who might not be able to attend to still watch.
“We feel like it’s really important because parents and families still have a way to watch their son or daughter participate in sports,” Pfeil said. “It also keeps people’s attention on athletics, especially when professional and college sports are in question. It still gives people something to look forward to and talk about every week or each day. I believe sports is a major part of the fabric of American society.”
Richland School District and Bishop McCort Catholic, both in District 6, utilize "fogging" machines to sanitize buildings, locker rooms and buses.
“We have a plan in place to clean our facilities. We purchased 'foggers,' ” said Bishop McCort Catholic Athletic Director Ralph DeMarco. “All of our materials are approved at the government level. They’re not harmful to people or animals. We fogged the facilities after every use. We fogged the weight room three times one day.
"Each coach was issued a thermometer. We’ve addressed voluntary workouts," DeMarco said. "Our plan is in place.”
Scott McCurdy, athletic director at District 10 Cochranton, said groups have done a great job of being creative and flexible with how they conduct workouts, and students are showing up and participating under the guidelines.
But McCurdy, like many other administrators across the commonwealth, is uncertain of what lies ahead.
“I’m reluctant to say too much in terms of policies because it’s all subject to change on a moment’s notice," McCurdy said. "Look what just happened with the PSAC."
