Given the hardships many of the region's small businesses face, a pro-Somerset group wants to make sure "us" isn't cut from "stimulus" check spending.
The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, Somerset Inc. and the Somerset County Economic Development Council have launched a website to urge the region to think local when they shop and eat – particularly as an increased number of businesses are permitted to reopen.
The push is part of an effort the group branded "SoCoStimulUS."
Organizers are also encouraging the community to support the businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, Somerset Inc. Executive Director Regina Coughenour said.
The "Buy Local/Give Local" effort enables people to explore local businesses, support charities and buy gift cards for businesses at a time when "support is needed."
As quarantine culture has programmed many people to turn to online retailers and big-box chains, "it's important to remember our local businesses," Coughenour said.
"These are businesses whose jobs support the community – businesses that give back, which isn't something you usually see from major chains," she said. "And many of them have been closed this entire time. They need help."
She noted many local retailers don't sell their products or services online. But there are still ways to support them through the new site, www.somersetinc.org/socostimulus
A gift card purchase for a shuttered local gym, studio or hair salon can go a long way toward sustaining that business during these tough times, Coughenour said.
"Somerset County residents have a strong history of supporting their local businesses, and that support is needed now, more than ever, to get them through this turbulent time of COVID-19,” SCEDC Executive Director Joshua Boland added. “Buying local supports not just your friends and neighbors who own local businesses; it also supports your children’s Little League team, your favorite local restaurant, your local charities, and, most significantly, buying local allows you to direct your money to those who need it most.”
When someone buys a sandwich from a local restaurant or supports another business, they're encouraged to share the moment on social media under the #SoCoStimulus hashtag.
Through the website, efforts will allow people to order COVID-19 "care packages" that will be packed full of local products, Coughenour said.
She credited community members for doing their part to showcase local businesses on their own.
The restaurant-minded "Somerset County Take-out Blitz" allows users to share their meals, local specials and menus. It has grown to 2,100 members.
The Facebook page "Homegrown and Homemade in Somerset County, Pa" connects area residents and small businesses, providing a venue to advertise goods ranging from homemade masks and soaps, to locally grown vegetables.
"The community has really been supportive of one another – and we hope that will continue as things start to open up a bit," Coughenhour said.
