SOMERSET – Somerset County's Clerk of Courts Office has reopened, a week after reporting a string of COVID-19 cases.
Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec and one of her employees tested negative and were able to return to work, while four co-workers are in quarantine after testing positive, President Judge D. Gregory Geary said.
While three deputies with the Somerset County Sheriffs Department were at home Tuesday awaiting test results because of symptoms that could indicate COVID-19, no one else in the courthouse has tested positive outside the Clerk of Courts office – a hopeful sign, Geary said.
"Until we get real data from the sheriffs office, we're just speculating," he said. "But I'm very hopeful this was limited to the Clerk of Court's office."
Efforts to reach Somerset County Sheriff Brad Cramer on Tuesday were unsuccessful. A message for details on his department's current quarantines was not returned for comment.
Geary cancelled two criminal trials this week as a precaution to avoid the potential of exposing jurors – county residents – to the virus.
The Somerset commissioners noted efforts continue to mitigate COVID-19 risks throughout county buildings, and that task is getting more difficult.
"We are seeing an uptick in cases, not just in Somerset but the entire region," President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
Some of the county's public schools have reported new cases this month and SCI-Laurel Highlands has been working to contain an outbreak of 47 active cases among inmates or staff, the Department of Corrections' website shows.
Regarding cases in county facilities, Somerset officials are responding case by case, Walker said.
Plexiglass barriers and other shields were added early during the pandemic and the commissioners continue to recommend that employees and visitors wear masks and abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines in county buildings, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
Cleaning and disinfecting efforts have been ramped up since last week, she indicated.
"We continue (working) to mitigate this spread," Dawson said.
