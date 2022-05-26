Shapiro begins governor campaign trail in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, campaigned in Johnstown on Thursday evening.
With the Franklin Street bridge as the backdrop, Shapiro addressed a crowd that applauded his promise to "build safe communities and an economy that lifts everybody up."
Shapiro is in his second term as Pennsylvania Attorney General and is set to face Trump-endorsed Republican Doug Mastriano in November to fill the seat Gov. Tom Wolf will leave behind in 2023.
Shapiro and his wife, Lori, live in Montgomery County, but he chose to begin his general election campaign in Johnstown, where 200 people sent RSVPs to attend.
“I’ve seen too many communities ignored," he said. "Too many forgotten. Too many people left out.”
The start to Shapiro's campaign also comes two days after the nation was roiled by a school shooting in Texas.
Without directly speaking of the Tuesday murder of 19 children and two teachers by an 18-year-old man who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, Shapiro spoke early in his speech about building safe communities.
"I know as governor we have work to do," he said. "That starts with making sure every child in this Commonwealth gets a good education."
He said students would be able to find a mental health counselor in every school, if he were elected governor.
“We have got to make sure every single one of our kids gets to live in safety and security in all of their communities," he said.
He said Pennsylvania's communities would hire 2,000 more police officers under a Shapiro administration.
"Lori and I have four children," he said. "We don't want to worry when we send our kids to school, I don’t want you to worry when you send your kids to school. ... We will make sure every community in Pennsylvania has the safety and security that you deserve. I promise you that."
After the rally he responded to the Tribune-Democrat’s question of how he would specifically aim to prevent gun violence in schools.
He outlined a plan that involves changing certain gun laws, but he said he’d be “a strong defender of second amendment rights.”
His plan includes investing in school mental health counselors, closing loopholes that allow the possession of guns without background checks, and investing in answers to societal problems that he said lead to gun violence.
“The first thing is making sure every single student has a place to go talk if they are struggling,” he said, restating his goal to put a mental health counselor in "every single school."
As attorney general, Shapiro launched the Safe2Say hotline and cell phone app about four years ago. Students use the app to report tips of violence.
“About 73% of tips that came into that have to do with mental health, self harm, suicide ideation,” he said. “Our students are struggling, they need help. ...
“We’ve got to make sure we close loopholes that exist in gun laws to allow criminals and those who shouldn’t possess weapons the opportunity to get them,” he said. “Look, I’ll be a strong defender of second amendment rights, a strong defender of making sure law abiding citizens have the ability to bear arms. We must make sure those who are criminals; those who should have access to them, can’t get them. So we have to have universal background checks, and we have to close the 'ghost gun' loophole."
Ghost guns are privately made firearms without serial numbers or background checks. They can be assembled from individual parts ordered online or made by 3-D printers. He said such guns have become the weapon of choice for criminals.
"We have to shut the door on them,” he said.
And lastly, he said government must make sure it is investing in the kinds of initiatives that can prevent people from picking up guns.
“Let's invest more in education, work-force opportunities, making sure people have treatment for drug and alcohol issues,” he said. “All of those things are going to make sure our schools are safer – and let’s be clear, there is no one answer.”
Shapiro didn't touch on those details during his speech, but his general intentions he shared on the stage resonated with James Johnson, a retired Portage Area School District teacher.
“I think he feels it’s important that we address safety of schools, and I think that is what most people are thinking right now,” he said. “I’m not sure what the best way to address it is, but I believe he will use the right people with the knowledge to address it.”
On the topic of the economy, Shapiro said he supports sustaining jobs in the existing energy industry while adding green energy opportunities.
“I will be an all-of-the-above energy governor,” he said. “Don’t tell me we have to choose between the dignity of work and environmental justice. We can do both.”
He also said he would cut costs for Pennsylvanians by implementing tax rebates to offset the cost of fuel for every person with a car.
"We need to cut costs and let Pennsylvanians keep more money in their pockets," he said.
In attendance to hear Shapiro were several union members of Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 423.
Carpenter Scott Burkey, of Westmont, said he grew to appreciate Shapiro for his work as attorney general “fighting for the working class."
“As attorney general, he went through a case with Glenn O. Hawbaker (of State College) and charged them with misclassifying prevailing wage workers,” Burkey said.
In August 2021, Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc, pleaded and was sentenced for theft related to violations of Pennsylvania’s Prevailing Wage Act. The plea included paying more than $20 million in wages targeted for more than 1,000 Pennsylvania workers.
Johnstown native Shaun Dougherty, President of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), said he got to know Shapiro through his work on the 2018 grand jury investigation that rooted out decades of child sexual abuse in the Catholic church.
“Since I’ve known him in the role of attorney general, he’s repeatedly said he administers the law fairly, and without favor,” Dougherty said while waiting for the rally to start. “In my opinion, he’s held true to that. What more can you ask for?”
Noting the tight presidential election of 2020 and Republicans' scrutiny of vote counts in Pennsylvania, Shapiro said small towns like Johnstown will again be important in the swing state for the 2024 presidential election.
In Pennsylvania the governor appoints the Secretary of State, who certifies vote counts.
"All eyes in this Commonwealth are going to be on communities like this," Shapiro said.