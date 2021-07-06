WINDBER – Betty Sekela is quick to list what mornings at the Windber Center for Life have meant to her over the past 16 years.
For the 90-year-old Windber woman, fitness and friendship – routine workouts with a core group of companions – have been key ingredients to a long, enjoyable life.
But it was the look in her eyes that said even more about how glad she was to be back inside the center's walls again Tuesday – 16 months after COVID-19 concerns closed the facility.
"Being here, it keeps you going – getting up at 8 a.m. and looking forward to your day," said Sekela, while sitting alongside her friends Fran Kennan, Mary Ann Pcola and Shirley Webb. "To see all of these familiar faces again, it's just wonderful."
"At home, it can get depressing," added Webb, 82, who lifts weights at the center weekly. "If you're not careful ... you can get lazy and lose your strength. That's why our routines are so important."
The small circle of friends was among 25 retirees who returned to the Windber senior center early Tuesday, many of them arriving by 10 a.m.
Area Agency on Aging Director James T. Yoder was there to greet them.
Center for Life is the first of seven Somerset County senior centers to reopen.
Yoder scheduled a staggered opening schedule to accommodate the transition, enabling county staff, including Center Manager Christine Saylor, to get the centers going again one at a time and Yoder to field questions from visitors.
By mid-morning, it was clear seniors weren't concerned about the the lunchtime menu or the intricacies of reopening, Yoder said.
Instead, it was like walking into a family reunion, he said. Many visitors greeted one another with wide smiles and warm embraces and then gathered around tables to catch up on lost times.
Helen Denal, of Richland, said she was elated to return to her old, weekly routine.
"The past year, it was tough," she said, recalling the worst of the pandemic. "Sitting on a couch, nowhere to go."
Her friend, Henry Renaldi, of Windber, said he was able to get his first vaccine back in March.
He kept himself busy landscaping and tackling small projects at home.
But it wasn't the same, Renaldi said.
"I missed this," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.