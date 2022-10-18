JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Joined by law enforcement officers, legislators, doctors and recovery professionals, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, hosted a Safer Streets Community Discussion, dealing with what he called the “huge scourge” of illegal drugs, Tuesday in Johnstown.
Oz described illegal drugs as “a problem which continues to grow in significance and one that will permanently scar this nation, this commonwealth and this county unless we begin to take it seriously and aggressively push back on what we have tolerated far too long.”
Oz, who is running against Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, focused much of his attention on Chinese-made fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, coming across the Mexico-United States border.
“My hope, my pledge, because I’m running for a Senate seat at the federal level, will be to be forceful in our closure of the border,” Oz said during the roundtable held at Bottle Works. “Allow legal immigration, because we all know we need that, but prevent the illegal profiteering of cartels, which is making worse what is happening with fentanyl. And, at the same time, approach China directly for doing something to us that we would not be allowed to do back to them.”
Justyn Patton, a certified recovery specialist with DreamLife Recovery PA, acknowledged the trafficking coming from Mexico, specifically pointing out former infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, but also placed blame on the pharmaceutical industry, including the Sackler family, which reached a $6 billion settlement for the role it played in creating the OxyContin epidemic.
“The Sackler family made just as much as ‘El Chapo,’” Patton said. “So, yes, it’s coming from the border. I can’t deny it. But there are just as many pushing the opioids, like they did in 1996 to 2004 when they made record numbers in the billions, to feed into this opioid thing. And here we are still having the same conversation four years later, eight years later.”
A dozen individuals, including U.S. Sen. Dr. Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, participated.
The panel discussed a wide range of other subjects, including law enforcement and treatment, which Patton and others emphasized as a key to getting a handle on the problem.
Cambria County Sheriff Donald Robertson said drugs “fuel 90% of what we do,” regarding law enforcement.
“You’re not going to arrest your way out of this,” Robertson said. “I have to agree with Justyn (Patton) as far as ‘treatment, treatment, treatment.’ When I was a young police officer and we were dealing with opioids and crack cocaine back in the ‘90s, we arrested everybody, and the treatment was kind of on the back page.
"And now, this addiction, fentanyl and opioids, you see where it tears families apart, not only for the person that’s addicted, but for the family that’s taking care of that person, what it does to their pocketbook, what it does to the stability of families.
“So (if you) legalize that and put more of that on the street, that would definitely increase violence and that would create more opportunity for criminals to combat against each other. They’re going to find a way to make money.”
Other panelists said they believe the key is exploring the root cause of drug addiction.
“We’re really beginning to understand and spread the message that opioid-use disorder, substance-use disorder is truly a disease of the brain,” Cambria County Drug Coalition Executive Director Natalie Kauffman said. “I think that’s one of the things the drug coalition works so hard to implement and to spread the message of reducing the stigma attached to the disease of opioid-use disorder and substance-use disorder.”
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department Chairman Matthew Perry called the drugs issue “a monumental challenge” that is “very complex” and “multifactorial.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.