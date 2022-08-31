JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Members of the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security addressed regional school district leaders and first responders on the prevention of targeted school violence on Wednesday at Richland High School.
Topics included research statistics, formulating plans and designating responsibilities for addressing the problem.
“It’s phenomenal, and I think it will be very educational for everyone here,” Cambria County Crime Stoppers President Gary Martin said. His group was one of the hosts of the event.
Martin expected the seminar to be “very productive for first responders and district leaders.”
He said: “It’s really important for our community to have the Secret Service here today.”
The three-hour program featured U.S. Secret Service social sciences research specialist Kristy Domingues and Department of Homeland Security protective security adviser Bob Winters. Cambria County Department of Emergency Services Executive Director Art Martynuska and county GIS Director Steve Kocsis spoke as well.
Domingues covered public studies regarding a multidisciplinary approach to identifying, assessing and intervening with students who display threatening or concerning behavior. That included a profile of school attackers, the history of threat assessment and several other elements.
“One of the main takeaways ... is if you see something, say something,” Domingues said.
She told the crowd that attacks happen in all school environments, from rural to urban, and that most assailants have a specific grievance such as bullying as their primary motives. They also often do research and plan their attacks out while not communicating these ideas to anyone.
‘Good for all of us’
Domingues advised the first responders and school leaders to create a multi-step plan for such situations, including defining prohibited and concerning behavior, establishing a threshold for when to involve law enforcement, and creating a multidisciplinary team and investigative procedure.
She said one of the best approaches is proactive prevention through case management and training that includes everyone from the superintendent to community members.
Michael Kapuscinski, Secret Service domestic security strategist, capped this section of the program by telling the crowd that his job is to focus on outreach, building and maintaining relationships because he and the rest of the team can consult on policies, provide feedback and help in other ways. He directed the groups to visit www.schoolsafety.gov as well.
Arnold Nadonley, Richland superintendent, called the opportunity to host the event an honor because his school offers a centralized location for the districts in Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8.
“It’s going to be very good for all of us to learn new information,” he said.
‘Hometown security’
Michael Burgan, Richland Township police chief, expressed his appreciation for the seminar. He had four officers there to learn from the specialists.
Burgan said Wednesday was a benefit to authorities and educators alike.
“Homeland security is hometown security,” Winters said. “It’s our job to do the best we can.”
He said DHS can conduct a slew of beneficial services, such as site visits, infrastructure surveys and in-depth active shooter preparation and response training.
Winters directed the attendees to www.cisa.gov/school-safety-and-security for important information and added that the ability to collaborate beforehand can help save lives.
Martynuska and Kocsis’ presentation covered the new NAVIS system, which will provide Cambria County Emergency Management Agency personnel with indoor mapping using 3D imaging.
“We have a number of different options we can do with our drones and our (unmanned aerial vehicles),” Martynuska said, adding that county 911 personnel want to provide first responders with the most information available.
‘Be better prepared’
Kocsis said with new technology, which Cambria County is working with several partners to implement, there will be opportunities not just for helping first responders, but for training as well.
“The morning was filled with great presentations with excellent presenters,” Forest Hills School District Superintendent David Lehman said. “We will be looking into working with these individuals and programs to assist us in maintaining our commitment to school security.”
He added that the event was “well-planned” for getting schools and key community members together “to discuss such an important topic as prevention of school violence.”
Gregory Neugebauer, Cambria County district attorney, said with training such as this, should a mass attack incident occur in the area, “we’ll be better prepared.”
